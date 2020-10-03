Weekend Loves: decorative plates, new opera and whiskey business

Style with personality at Littlewoods Ireland

TV presenter and podcaster, Nadine Reid, is best known for her dazzling smile; her heartwarming relationship with her 94-year-old housemate, Minnie; and her positive, vibrant approach to fashion.

Nadine has teamed up with Littlewoods Ireland to edit six key looks from their Autumn collection — look for Nadine Reid x Littlewoods Ireland.

Included is a range of fashion finds for all occasions, from autumnal strolls to lounging at home, in sizes 14 to 28.

Naomi Clarke aka The Style Fairy has also produced a gorgeous edit of the Littlewoods Ireland range.

Shop both edits on littlewoodsireland.ie

Serve up a smile with plates by Paula Moen

Wash your hands: Quirky plate from Paula Moen

This quirky plate by illustrator, Paula Moen, made us smile, as did her plates featuring ‘Empty the Dishwasher’, ‘Be Kind’ and ‘Sourdough Free Zone’.

Simply think of a quote, the date of a special occasion, a song lyric etc. then choose your vintage plate from Paula’s collection.

The cost varies depending on the plate chosen and the design required but prices start at around €30.

Plates are for decorative use only and come with a plate hanger for display purposes. See

https:/paulafmoen.com/plate or @paulafmoen for more information.

Fashionable lounging from Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger short-sleeved pyjama shirt €59.90

Tommy Hilfiger woven crepe pyjama shorts €49.90

It looks like many of us are going to be spending a lot more time at home over the coming weeks so these pyjamas by Tommy Hilfiger are a great fun option for stylish lounging.

Shorts €49.90. Shirt €59.90. https://ie.tommy.com

Online opera written during lockdown

Sarah Richmond, Wexford Opera Festival

Missing visiting Wexford Festival Opera this year? Fear not! During lockdown, composer, Andrew Synnott, wrote an opera to premiere as part of Waiting for Shakespeare …The Festival in the Air which audiences can enjoy online from this Tuesday.

Written intensely over three months, ‘What Happened to Lucrece’ has been created for an online audience. Written for four singers and piano, sung in English and performed on three separate evenings, each performance has a different ending — one tragic, one farcical and one romantic — and you can vote for your favourite.

The operas will stream each evening at 8pm from Oct 13-15 on RTÉ.ie/Culture and wexfordopera.com

Leopard is a Neutral — a rule-breaking style guide

Leopard is a Neutral: A really useful style guide

“Great style comes when you discover the colours and pieces that make you feel fantastic…”

Leopard is a Neutral: A Really Useful Style Guide is the new no-nonsense style guide from Erica Davies, the former fashion editor, style writer and influencer with more than 164,000 followers on Instagram.

Providing tips, tricks, and inspiration while debunking many of the ideas around style and fashion which even she herself once espoused, this easy and inspiring read is a bit like going shopping with your stylish best friend.

Yellow Kite. Hardback UK£16.99. Also available in ebook and audiobook. @erica_davies

Join the club with Blacks whiskey

Blacks Whiskey Founders Club

Are you a whiskey connoisseur or are looking for an unusual gift for a whiskey lover? Why not check out the exclusive Whiskey Founders Club and invest in one of 500 casks of whiskey?

The casks are numbered, can be personalised with a message, will hold a certificate of authentication, and will return a minimum of 397 bottles of reserve grade Single Malt Irish Whiskey or Single Pot Irish Whiskey, depending on the member’s preference.

When the cask matures in five years time members have several exit options: bottle your whiskey, resell it on the secondary whiskey market, mature it for longer, or sell it back to Blacks with interest.

For more information on the Blacks Whiskey Founders Club go to blacksbrewery.com