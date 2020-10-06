How much money will I need in retirement?

A recent survey uncovered the same thing that all surveys of this nature uncover. Despite the fact that we all think pensions are a great idea, more than half of us don’t own one.

Standard Life’s survey of 1,000 Irish adults revealed an overwhelming majority – 88% of respondents – think owning a private pension in addition to the basic state pension is a good idea. And yet the Central Statistics Office tells us that just under 60% of workers actually have pensions.

Male pension ownership is significantly higher than female ownership – 59% against 40%. And yet there’s no difference between the genders when it comes to the belief that pensions are worth having. When the public sector is stripped out (where typically 100% own a work pension) 50% of men own a pension versus just 30% of women.

Why is it that we say one thing but do another? The big reason, according to the survey, is that we just can’t afford it. 47% of respondents gave this as the reason.

Sinead McEvoy, Head of Technical Solutions with Standard Life, doesn’t buy it.

“We don’t believe it’s the real reason for some,” she says. “We think a combination of people wanting to start paying into a pension but not getting around to it, not understanding pensions, not knowing how to start one and being uncomfortable making retirement-related decisions are all blockers.”

There is a little good news in the survey. Overall, pension ownership has increased from 46% to 49% quarter on quarter. Male pension ownership has increased from 54% to 59%, while female pension ownership rose from 40 to 41%.

There is of course no shortage of reasons why starting a pension makes sense. For one thing, thanks to advances in medicine, we’re all living a lot longer these days. Moreover, those additional years, tend to require a lot of additional healthcare, and that can be expensive. If you’re relying on the current state pension, which is €248.30, to fund your life in retirement, you’re going to have to keep your expectations low.

Significant tax advantages come with paying into a pension, while the earning themselves accrue tax-free. You can’t say that for any other savings product. While you do pay tax on the pension as you draw it down, you can access a lump sum portion tax-free. Subject to some limits, the maximum tax free lump sum at the moment is €200,000.

Procrastination is an expensive business when it comes to pensions. The earlier you start, the greater the potential for your pension pot to grow. The later you leave it, the more you’ll have to put away to secure any kind of retirement nest egg. Starting early also gives much better capacity to deal with stock market volatility, because when share prices fall, your fund can buy more cheaply. This helps smooth out returns over time.

If you’re thinking about pensions but haven’t taken the plunge, Sinead McEvoy at Standard Life recommends you talk to a family member or a friend you trust on financial matters. You can ask all your basic questions and get comfortable with the topic.

“At work, find out who is in charge of signing you up to a pension,” she says. “Remember, all employers, irrespective of size, have to offer you access to a pension. In a smaller company it’s probably the accountant and in larger companies the HR department.

“If your employer is offering a percentage of your annual salary as a contribution towards your pension pot, sign up as fast as you can. Otherwise you could be leaving thousands of euro per year for your employer to use as they wish instead of watching your pension pot grow.”

How much money will I need?

In each of these four scenarios, we look at how much you will need to save per year to earn a given proportion of your current salary. Each assumes no prior pension savings and all calculations are worked out using the Pension Authority’s online calculator. While these figures aren’t definitive, they offer a good working example of how much you will need to put away to fund your post-working life.

Scenario 1

25 year old IT employee earning a gross salary of €35k per year, retiring at 68 with two thirds of pre-retirement salary.

Contributions as a percentage of salary in the first year: 15.8%

Contribution in the first year: €5,530

Gross monthly contribution: €461

Less tax relief of: €88

Net contribution per month: €373

Scenario 2

32 year old accountant earning gross salary of €62k per year, retiring at 68 with one half of final year salary.

Yearly contributions as a percentage of salary in the first year: 19.5%

Contribution in the first year: €12,090

Gross monthly contribution: €1,008

Less tax relief of: €403

Net contribution per month: €605

Scenario 3

40 year old middle manager on a gross salary of €80k retiring at 68 with half of pre-retirement salary.

Yearly contributions as a percentage of salary in the first year: 30.4%

Contribution in the first year: €24,320

Gross monthly contribution: €2,027

Less tax relief of: €667

Net contribution per month: €1,360

Scenario 4

50 year old businessman earning a gross salary of €100k, retiring at 70 with 40% of pre-retirement salary.

Yearly contributions as a percentage of salary in the first year: 33.1%

Contribution in the first year: €33,100

Gross monthly contribution: €2,758

Less tax relief of: €1,000

Net contribution per month: €1,758

Assumptions:

Each scenario assumes the pension holder is in receipt of contributory social welfare pension worth €12,912 per annum. Management charges are 1% and contribution charges at 5%. Investment returns estimated at 4% per annum after expenses until ten years before retirement age. Regular monthly contributions are assumed to continue to your retirement age and are assumed to increase by 2.5% per annum over the term to your retirement date. For more detail on assumptions, see the pensions calculator at pensionsauthority.ie.