The face masks to buy – and when to wear them 

The current pandemic has brought us, mask in hand, to a place we never thought we would be, with questions we never thought we would ask.

Do I need to wear a face-covering when I go running? How will I breathe in the gym? Does my child need one too?

While it’s safest to wear your covering whenever you’re in public, we’ve created a quick guide based on current guidelines for when exactly you need to mask up.

When do I definitely need to wear one and what type?

You may have heard, but Ireland has recently made face coverings mandatory on public transport, in shops, shopping centres, and other indoor spaces.

It’s also recommended that you wear one when visiting anyone at high risk or over the age of 70.

This is when you might want a medical-grade mask if you can find one; otherwise, you’re good to go with your fabric covering and leave the medical masks for healthcare workers.

While they’ve made it pretty clear that you can’t launch into your local Centra for that late-night bottle of wine without a mask, there are other indoor spaces that you might not have known are on the list, such as:

Cinemas, theatres and concert halls

Beauty, nail and hair salons

Libraries Museums

Laundrettes and dry cleaners

Bookmakers

Travel agencies are on the list too — in case you’re getting on that 2025 Amalfi Coast booking early.

What about running to the bank?

While post offices, credit unions, and banks won’t necessarily require you to wear a mask, these are places frequently visited by older people, so it’s best practice to wear one if you can.

Some health services, such as dental offices and physiotherapists, are also excluded from the Government’s list but most will probably ask you to carry one anyway. Make sure to ask before your appointment.

What if I’m the only one wearing one? I worried I'll look ridiculous.

You shouldn’t be. According to Government guidelines, the only people who should not be wearing masks in these spaces are those who have medical conditions that affect their ability to wear one or very young children.

Help — my child won’t keep their mask on!

The HSE recommends that any child who is over the age of 13 or is attending secondary school should wear a face covering, and children could be sent home from school for not complying.

Primary school students do not need to wear a face-covering to school but remember to wear yours when dropping or picking them up from the school gates.

Masks for teens:

Invest in some fun designs to make sure your teenagers keep their masks on, such as this tie-dye mask from Dublin-based Industry & Co.

Irish site, Handmade by Hexe, also sell all of their masks in teen or kids specific sizes.

Masks for kids:

You can do something good for the environment while mask shopping for your kids by purchasing these cute masks from Irish sustainable shop, The Kind, for just €8.

Regatta.ie also have these fun designs available for €10.

Or you can always help them make their own!

What about when I’m out walking?

There are a lot of different rules across the world right now for wearing a mask outdoors. Runners and walkers in New York City and London are free to sweat mask free, but those in Boston have been told to cover up.

Here in Ireland, unless you’re in a busy area where you will be within two metres of someone, such as the farmers market or a crowded park or city street, it’s not currently advised that you need to wear your mask outside.

Some health professionals advise keeping one on you when exercising outdoors, in case someone is running on a trail close behind you. Just keep your distance and use your judgement.

My mask doesn’t really match my outfit, do I have to wear it going out?

While not required by law, a lot of restaurants and pubs are asking customers to wear a mask when walking around their establishment, but you can usually take it off once you get to your table.

Just make sure to pop it back on if you get up to go to the toilet or to pay.

It’s also best to keep your mask on you when ordering a takeaway, as many cafes and restaurants require it. There should be a sign up that you can check.

Fortunately, Irish designers have been coming up with loads of fashion-forward creations that you’ll love to flaunt once you finally get to show off your lockdown purchases.

Autumnal fashion:

This neutral-coloured mask from Irish Linen House (€19) will go with any outfit you plan to break out this season.

A percentage from the sale of each mask will be donated to two local charities, The Capuchin Day Centre For Homeless and Depaul IrishLinenHouse.com

Designer:

Make your mask a fashion statement with Jennifer Rothwell’s silk designs (starting at €28), or gift her luxurious Donegal tweed masks next time you see someone reuse their disposable mask for the third time.

Budget:

Your mask can still be an accessory without breaking the bank. These linen masks from Bébhínn come in different colours and designs and are only €10.

Have a laugh:

Or see the funny side of it all and sport one of Hairy Baby’s hilarious print masks for just €12.50.

What about carpooling?

The Government advises that you wear a mask if sharing a car with someone from outside your household.

So make sure to mask up if ordering a taxi or carpooling with friends.

How will I breathe at the gym?

It’s not mandatory to wear a face-covering while in the gym, though most require members to wear a mask when entering and exiting the facility.

Caution is warned, however, as a gym is still an indoor space. If you choose to wear your mask working out, there are tons of breathable options.

Since the pandemic began, fashion designer Caoimhe Hill has been making masks for friends following GP guidance. She recommends steering clear of fabrics such as nylon that some activewear brands may promote and going for a breathable cotton or linen material instead.

“Thicker fabrics are good for keeping droplets in,” Caoimhe says.

“But then if you can’t breathe you might tend to pull it down under your nose which defeats the whole purpose. Try to find one that lands in the middle ground between protection and breathability.”

Masks for exercising:

If you’re looking to purchase some gym specific masks, Adidas have three-pack options available online for just €14.70.

Under Armour have also created a triple-ply sports specific mask for €30 if you’re looking to invest that bit more.

To clean your sweaty mask, just pop it into the wash with your gym gear at a high temperature.

I forgot my mask, is it ok to use my scarf?

There have been a lot of debates about this, but professionals say that while it’s better than nothing, it’s not much use, as studies show that scarves, bandanas and snoods don’t block respiratory droplets as well as cotton masks.

The WHO recommends that masks contain three layers: an absorbent inner lining, a middle filtration layer and an outer layer made from a non-absorbent material.

Two strong layers, or even one durable thick layer, can however create an equally good barrier, as long as the mask fits snugly without gaps at the side of your face, and is secured around the ears, or the back of the head.

This means that your knit scarf won’t do the trick, unfortunately. Try keeping a spare, clean, mask in your car or bag to avoid having to head home — and pop it on before you get out of the car in case you come in close contact with someone in the shop’s carpark.

These mask necklaces available on Etsy [https://www.etsy.com/ie/market/mask_necklace ] (flashback to your granny’s hanging glasses) can also be handy for those who frequently need their mask.

While remembering your mask can be a pain, it’s safest to always carry one and lean on the side of caution when it comes to wearing it.

Wearing a mask won’t hurt anyone. Not wearing one certainly might.