CAO offers - next stage for thousands of leaving cert students

They must have had the most traumatic Leaving Cert year in the history of the exam. The 57,000 students due to sit their leaving cert at the start of this summer had to endure an agonising wait for decisions on how this pretty significant State exam was going to play out.

Throughout that weird and worrying Spring 2020, they didn’t know if it was going to go ahead in some socially-distanced/isolated format or if they were going to be brought back into school for two weeks before sitting actual exams in July.

There were worries over projects and practical subjects ranging from Art to Construction Studies.

And all of this was piled on top of the round-the-top news coverage of covid statistics and rates of infections and deaths and travel bans.

Finally, some decisions were made but they only prolonged the agony for some: no exams but there would be results. Many folk in their 30s, 40s and beyond reckon they still suffer those panicky, floundering, no pen, no brain nightmare flashbacks to ‘the Leaving’. But being graded on an exam you aren’t even allowed to sit must surely rank as a particularly unusual trial.

Being Irish you're blessed with two things.

1. Dreams about the Leaving Cert for the rest of your life.

2. Songs from Mass spontaneously popping into your head at any given time. HERE I AM LORRRRD. — Dara Quilty (@daraquilty) August 19, 2020

To add to that woe was the news that it would take longer to get the results to the non-exams than it has taken to get actual results in previous years.

It's been a longer wait than usual, but congratulations to all Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied students receiving their results today! Image credit: Shutterstock DisobeyArt pic.twitter.com/zD9oMgNzop — Edco Ireland (@edco_ie) September 7, 2020

Some of this was understandable as teachers had to come up with results for students who didn’t get a chance to even get into their stride. There’s a lot to be said for last-minute cramming in fairness.

and two weeks before the leaving cert, we should be cramming and doing full days of last minute revision, not having 8hrs of school a day — cáitlín (@gafa_le_tae) April 24, 2020

and likewise for the A-levels

Would have been catastrophic for me if my exam grades had been decided by teachers assessments. Partly because I was the queen of last minute cramming and partly because I was not every teachers favourite pupil!https://t.co/U4AcTVFUWb — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) August 7, 2020

But somewhat anticlimactic results were issued and students then had to wait it out for this year’s first round of CAO offers.

600+ points: Caoimhin MacSeoin Saleh, hoping to study Computer Science at UCC and Zhi Jie Chen, hoping to study Computer Science at UCC, 2020 Gaelcholáiste Mhuire A.G.

Cue the well-meaning reassurances that the Leaving Cert doesn’t define you as a person and reminders that there are roundabout ways of getting to your dream education or job.

CAO results are out today in Ireland. In 1994 I got 225 points (that included a fail in chemistry). Starting my PhD in University of Helsinki this year. The road is winding with many ups and downs but it doesn't end with your #CAO2020. — David M Flood (@davidxflood) September 11, 2020

And the frankly quite boasty:

just currently trying to work out if @JeremyClarkson will do his anual ‘dont worry i did shit in my exams and now look at me with two ferraris’ tweet or if he’ll change it up for once#gcseresults2020 #gcseresultsday pic.twitter.com/Y5c25S7WVA — james🤟 (@jamesbayly_) August 19, 2020

yup, he just kept it up:

A level results not great? Don’t worry, I got a C and 2 Us and I’m currently building a large house with far reaching views of the Cotswolds — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 13, 2020

Then suddenly, the offers, which had been due to be issued at 2pm, were dispatched by email and text notification just after 1pm.

DID ANYONE ELSE GET THEIR CAO OFFER EARLY??? — ursula ☽ (@romeotozier) September 11, 2020

Nicole Ni Chonchuir at Gaelcholáiste Mhuire A.G. - hoping to study Commerce & French at UCC

And the genuine excitement and enthusiasm is just fab.

Can you hear me screaming i got into nursing #CAO2020 pic.twitter.com/znlTeZdVxc — Amy McShane🌙 (@amymcshane8) September 11, 2020

And

Only gone and did it, Catch ye in UL 🥺🥺 #CAO2020 — Emir O'Brien (@emz_brienxo) September 11, 2020

Who wouldn’t want to work with or be cared for or taught or governed by people so bloody passionate and keen?

Best wishes to all the #LC2020 gang and here's to a great future ahead.