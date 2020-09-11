CAO offers - next stage for thousands of leaving cert students

Celebrating: students from Gaelcholáiste Mhuire A.G., North Monastery, Cork.

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 15:28 PM

They must have had the most traumatic Leaving Cert year in the history of the exam. The 57,000 students due to sit their leaving cert at the start of this summer had to endure an agonising wait for decisions on how this pretty significant State exam was going to play out.

Throughout that weird and worrying Spring 2020, they didn’t know if it was going to go ahead in some socially-distanced/isolated format or if they were going to be brought back into school for two weeks before sitting actual exams in July.

There were worries over projects and practical subjects ranging from Art to Construction Studies.

And all of this was piled on top of the round-the-top news coverage of covid statistics and rates of infections and deaths and travel bans.

Finally, some decisions were made but they only prolonged the agony for some: no exams but there would be results. Many folk in their 30s, 40s and beyond reckon they still suffer those panicky, floundering, no pen, no brain nightmare flashbacks to ‘the Leaving’. But being graded on an exam you aren’t even allowed to sit must surely rank as a particularly unusual trial.

To add to that woe was the news that it would take longer to get the results to the non-exams than it has taken to get actual results in previous years.

Some of this was understandable as teachers had to come up with results for students who didn’t get a chance to even get into their stride. There’s a lot to be said for last-minute cramming in fairness.

and likewise for the A-levels

But somewhat anticlimactic results were issued and students then had to wait it out for this year’s first round of CAO offers.

600+ points: Caoimhin MacSeoin Saleh, hoping to study Computer Science at UCC and Zhi Jie Chen, hoping to study Computer Science at UCC, 2020 Gaelcholáiste Mhuire A.G. 
Cue the well-meaning reassurances that the Leaving Cert doesn’t define you as a person and reminders that there are roundabout ways of getting to your dream education or job.

And the frankly quite boasty:

yup, he just kept it up:   

Then suddenly, the offers, which had been due to be issued at 2pm, were dispatched by email and text notification just after 1pm.

Nicole Ni Chonchuir at Gaelcholáiste Mhuire A.G.  - hoping to study Commerce &amp; French at UCC 
And the genuine excitement and enthusiasm is just fab.

And

Who wouldn’t want to work with or be cared for or taught or governed by people so bloody passionate and keen?

Best wishes to all the #LC2020 gang and here's to a great future ahead.

