Saturday's TV highlights: Premier League is back, and The Duchess is streaming on Netflix

Cinderella

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Decent live-action take on the classic story from 2015. Lily James is in the title role, while Cate Blanchett plays the stepmother, and Helena Bonham Carter is the fairy godmother.

Bondi Rescue

Virgin Two, 8pm

A double-bill of episodes from the excellent reality show about the lifeguards on Bondi beach.

Memento

BBC Two, 9.45pm

Tenet is currently causing quite a debate among cinema-goers, but this is a chance to see one of Christopher Nolan's early films. Guy Pearce stars in the 2000 tale of a man whose short-term memory has been affected in an attack in which his wife was killed.

Sport

It's the first weekend of Premier League action, with today's games including Fulham v Arsenal (BT Sport 1, ko 12.30pm), West Ham v Newcastle (Premier Sports, ko 3pm), and Liverpool v Leeds United (Sky Sports, ko 5.30pm).

Domestic matches streaming on WatchLOI include Cork City v Shamrock Rovers (ko 2pm).

In rugby, it's an all-Irish final in the final of the Pro14 with Leinster v Ulster (TG4, Eir, ko 7.35pm) at the Lansdowne Road stadium.

In the Cork GAA championships, this newspaper's website will be streaming the ladies' final of Mourneabbey v West Cork (throw-in, 5pm); and the hurling quarter final of Sarsfields v Erins Own (throw-in 7.30pm). RTÉ2 has the Kilkenny hurling semi-finals Dicksboro v O’Loughlin Gaels (throw-in 3pm), and Ballyhale Shamrocks v James Stephens (throw-in 5pm).

The Duchess

Netflix

Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan's dad is from Cork, so it isn't surprising that there's an Irish character in her first foray into sitcoms. She plays a single mother who doesn't quite get on with the other mums at the school gates, and is seriously considering having another child. Not as funny as its distant cousin Catastrophe, but it may provide a few laughs, and comes in short episodes that are ideal for a bedtime hit.

Children of Men

Netflix

Clive Owen stars in this decent film from 2007 about a rogue civil servant trying to do the right thing in world that hasn't seen a new baby born in 20 years.

The Boys

Amazon Prime Video

Definitely one of the best of the streaming service's original shows, the first season put a gloriously cynical twist on the superhero concept, and left us with a serious taste for more. The opening run concluded with a massive plot twist around the nasty Homelander and Butcher, but in the second series the latter character (played by Karl Urban) is still intent on the destruction of the Vaught corporation.

Chef's Table: BBQ

Netflix

The focus is on barbecue specialists in this new run of the documentary series, including Aussie chef Lennox Hastie, whole hog master Rodney Scott of South Carolina, and traditional Mayan chef Cochinita Pibil.