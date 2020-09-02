Batch of the day: Top bread rolls tried and tasted

WE’RE lunching at home more these days due to the pandemic, so why not punctuate our day with some creative sandwich making.
If children’s lunches come home uneaten, consider the possibility it’s not the fillings of sandwiches that are the problem but the bread.
Many sliced pans have little substance or flavour, and while cheap, are produced with additives, not for taste, but to feel squeezy during their long shelf life. Making our own bread, is of course, ideal.
A brown loaf, rich in oats and seeds, is so substantial it needs nothing but a scrape of butter. And what about all that sourdough making at the start of the pandemic? Stick with it, or, having acquired a taste for it, buy from our superb local bakers.
For this survey, I looked at bread rolls. They are often nicely crusty or comfortingly soft, and we can buy top quality bread rolls and freeze a few for the end of the week. There are some excellent breads for sale at farmer's markets but this week my selection is more generally available.
To sustain us to our next meal (and avoid calorific picking in between), add a little protein – cheese, eggs, meat, fish. But don’t forget leftover roasted vegetables, canned red peppers, tuna, salmon, sardines, peanut butter. Brioche rolls have about 12% sugars — not a good habit to get into unless seen as an occasional treat.