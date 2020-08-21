Ask Audrey: What's the story with these food vans selling calamari instead of salad burgers? 

The phones are red hot on our WhatsApp group Douglas Road Stunners Who Would Prefer to Pee In their Pants Than Share A Toilet with Some Pamela from Pouladuff Road. Ciara_McWilliamsSailingBags said with all the places closed off, she has started wearing adult nappies going into town now in case she’s caught short and can’t make the safe haven of the toilets at Brown Thomas. FiFi_AlexanderMcQueenTrainers said she tried to sneak into the Imperial but her feet wouldn’t let her because it’s not Hayfield Manor. I’m just wondering, what’s the public toilet of choice for the officer class in Cork society? Jenni, Douglas Road.

My neighbour drinks 4 litres of water a day because she believes everything she reads on Facebook. (You’ll often see her scuttling down Patrick Street with her knees crossed.) I said, what’s your favourite spot for a quick slash? She said, behind a tree in the Peace Park. I said, is that not embarrassing? She said, not as embarrassing as when the door opens mid-wee in the Grand Parade public jacks and this wan goes, ‘Hi Miss, thanks for the C in Geography.’ #TeacherTale #HappensTooOften

Hello old stock, myself and Hoggy are down in a part of West Cork so exclusive that we were able to make a few phone calls and get it removed from Google Maps. Outstanding. The weather wasn’t great yesterday, so we bought a wine bar and waited inside in it for a couple of hot American tourist to rock up and get bevvied with us. Unfortunately, all we got was a Norry couple in a Hyundai complaining that their Google Maps wasn’t working and bitching because we didn’t have any Coors Light. (As if.) Hoggy got morose after this and said our business plan was doomed and then I had a genius idea. Gin! Everyone in West Cork is making it. Do you know where we’d get the gear? Reggie, Blackrock

My cousin is a Gin Enthusiast, which is the polite term for Former Recovering Alcoholic. I said, what’s the best place to start with gin? He said, lying down, because it saves you from falling over a couple of hours later.

C’mere, what’s the story with food vans. Myself and the old doll took her Mam down to Garryvoe last weekend, my head do be fried from listening to the two of them banging on about how they have nothing to talk about because there’s no Britain’s Got Talent on the telly. Anyway, we decided to have a bit of grub, so we stopped by a chip van and I asked for three salad burgers and your wan says, no salad burgers, we’re a food van, not a chip van, would you like calamari? So like, what exactly is the difference between a food van and a chipper van? Dowcha Donie, Blackpool

My niece is a professional foodie, which is a posh term for unemployed. I passed on your question. She said a food van is a turquoise van driven by someone from Pres or Christians, whose parents gave them 20 grand to start a business. I said, so it’s a chip van basically. She said, ah no, it’s much more than a chip van. I said, do you mean 3 euro more for a bag of chips? She said, yes.

Hey man, I’m from one of the top families in Ballintemple measured by the number of times my Dad sails to Jersey with cases full of cash, but that doesn’t stop me from being so sound that I go to Union Hall, even though everyone knows that Glandore is posher. Anyway, I’m todally pretending to be a feminist at the moment because this hotty I met at Extreme Tantric Organic Yoga is big into equal rights for chicks and people who identify as chicks and chicks who identify as something else. I’m dying to dazzle her with an invite to my old man’s Bond Villain gaff on the Blackrock Road, but I’m worried she’ll spot that all the staff are women and give me a lecture about the patriarchy, ya feelin’ me? Do you know where I could hire a butler? Ed, Ballintemple, he can’t be better looking than me.

That narrows it right down. I rang my Posh Cousin there and said, HR question, how do you find your staff? She said, overly familiar, one or two of them seem to think I’m their friend, right up to the moment I whip out their P45.

Hey, Mary Lou from Dallas here again, on my honeymoon, ‘quarantining’ my way around the Wild Atlantic Way’ because you Paddys are too afraid to lock up a Yank in case we take back the multi-nationals. Admit it baby, that’s the truth. Anyhow, in a shop just now we asked how for two ice-cream cones, the woman said 99? We said that’s a lot for an ice-cream, she said nothing and took our money. Were we taken for a ride? Mary-Lou, Dallas and Banna Beach.

I rang the Tourism Ireland complaints line there and said a woman just got charged 99 euro for two ice creams. She said, I’m going to call down to that shop right now, €49.50 for an ice cream cone is very cheap for Kerry.