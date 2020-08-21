Ask Audrey: What's the story with these food vans selling calamari instead of salad burgers? 

My neighbour drinks 4 litres of water a day because she believes everything she reads on Facebook. (You’ll often see her scuttling down Patrick Street with her knees crossed.) I said, what’s your favourite spot for a quick slash? She said, behind a tree in the Peace Park. I said, is that not embarrassing? She said, not as embarrassing as when the door opens mid-wee in the Grand Parade public jacks and this wan goes, ‘Hi Miss, thanks for the C in Geography.’ #TeacherTale #HappensTooOften
My cousin is a Gin Enthusiast, which is the polite term for Former Recovering Alcoholic. I said, what’s the best place to start with gin? He said, lying down, because it saves you from falling over a couple of hours later.
My niece is a professional foodie, which is a posh term for unemployed. I passed on your question. She said a food van is a turquoise van driven by someone from Pres or Christians, whose parents gave them 20 grand to start a business. I said, so it’s a chip van basically. She said, ah no, it’s much more than a chip van. I said, do you mean 3 euro more for a bag of chips? She said, yes.
That narrows it right down. I rang my Posh Cousin there and said, HR question, how do you find your staff? She said, overly familiar, one or two of them seem to think I’m their friend, right up to the moment I whip out their P45.
I rang the Tourism Ireland complaints line there and said a woman just got charged 99 euro for two ice creams. She said, I’m going to call down to that shop right now, €49.50 for an ice cream cone is very cheap for Kerry.