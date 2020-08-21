Secret teacher: My job is to make students feel connected now

The worst advice I ever received was during my training year to become a teacher. I was told sternly by my supervisor, ‘whatever you do, don’t smile before Christmas.’

What absolute nonsense!

Teaching is, before everything else, about human interaction. It’s an alchemy, thick with connection. Thankfully, my father in law gave me far better advice a few years later – to exaggerate my personality rather than hide it, to develop an idiosyncrasy.

This has worked wonders. My idiosyncrasies have changed over the years. I used to wear ridiculously high, flamboyant heels. Now, I collect stuffed animals on my desk and mutter things about losing my marbles. I ask the younger students to help me find them.

We all, teenagers included, respond well to human foibles and fancies; it makes even teachers seem less strange, less removed. It puts us at our ease.

If the teacher is making a fool of herself, it means you might not have to! You’re covered. In one school I taught in, I borrowed a giant mannequin from the drama department in a suit. I’d ask him questions when I wasn’t sure of something.

I’d dress him up to fit whatever text we were studying. When my class left at the end of the year, they took pictures with him. He was an integral part of our funny little set-up, our rituals, our relationships.

My plan is to really push the boat out this year. What to do, I wonder?

I’m a little forgetful so I might stick pens in my hair and then accuse children in the front row of stealing them... Or, maybe I’ll make facemasks for my family of teddy bears…Too much? Too much is usually exactly right.

Whatever I come up with, I want this September to be about fun and connection - for my students who I’ve missed and have the privilege to teach again.

They might be teenagers but we’re all six years old at heart and we’re all scarred by the last few months. My job is to make students feel connected now. At least that’s how I see it.

I also plan on giving zero homework. In September at least. I’m not a fan of homework in general but this September I think there should be a national ban on it for all age groups (sixth year excluded).

Instead, we need to focus on communication, community and reflection in our first weeks back. Because there will be trauma. No question.

The importance of community support is outlined in The Village Effect by Susan Pinker, where she describes a sleepy community in Sardinia ‘where there are six times as many centenarians as on the Italian mainland, less than 200 miles away.

There are 10 times as many centenarians as there are in North America.’ She goes on to argue that their close relationships help them to live longer, countering the stresses of everyday lives.

And she has the science to back it up: "face-to-face contact releases a whole cascade of neurotransmitters, and like a vaccine, they protect you now in the present and well into the future."

My students, dumping their oversized school bags at the door and running out to play this September is exactly what they need.

We can worry about the curriculum in October.

I want to make students smile. I want to empower and reassure them. Because then, only then, will they be in a place to learn something. We must start from where they’re at before we launch into quadratic equations or oxbow lakes.

For my first years, I might get them to design their own invisible one-metre bubble to travel around the school in, just to remind them of the distance they must keep. I’ll ask them to cover it in their favourite words and colours they like, displaying them on big A3 sheets.

We’ll try to imagine each other in them when we walk around our classroom. I might get them to say ‘bump’ if they come within a metre of each other, take points off the class. We’ll call it bumpers. I need to make social distancing fun somehow. Maybe we’ll read a bit of Shakespeare then. They can make bubbles for key characters too – reflect character traits.

With my fourth years I’m going to work on song lyrics. Music always sets a classroom alight and ignites empathy. I might play some albums that came out recently.

I can easily segue into poetry from lyrics, and it will expose them to writing as a craft; I’ll choose lyrics replete with imagery and flair.

Learning is truly transformative when you start with the learner and their context. Young people returning to school in a few weeks have been through a life-altering event and we need to take that into deep consideration. Paolo Freire, a hero of mine, one of the greatest educators of the last century, espoused this approach.

He taught 300 farmworkers to read and write in just 45 days. How? He began with words they used in their daily lives and by making it meaningful, he made it effective. We can do the same.

Our students will eventually make up for time lost and I’ve no doubt they will have collected innumerable skills during lockdown. We just need to invite those skills back into the classroom at their pace.

And we need to make sure they laugh themselves all the way to Christmas.