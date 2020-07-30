'Explore Your Shore' to help save marine life

People are being encouraged to participate in the 'Explore Your Shore' surveys, to play their part in marine conservation by gathering information about local shorelines.

Hosted by the National Biodiversity Data Centre, 'Explore Your Shore' has designed four intertidal biodiversity recording surveys to help people to start exploring and recording our coastal biodiversity.

The four surveys are: Seashore Spotter, Big Beach Survey, Seashore Snapshots and Rocky Shore Safari. All you need to take part is a camera and a smartphone, or paper recording form.

'Explore Your Shore' is a Citizen Science project funded by the Environmental Protection Agency focused on increasing our knowledge of the distribution of our intertidal species, exploring their potential as bio-indicators of water quality and climate change, and highlighting actions we can all take to tackle water pollution and climate change.

Shifting baselines are one of the greatest challenges facing marine conservation. Each new generation accepts their natural world as ‘normal’ without the perspective of historical loss to guide their world view.

‘An Ebbing Tide…’ is a project for National Heritage Week 2020 and is asking people across Ireland to research or recount the past biodiversity of their local coastline and submit their stories, research and photographs to us so that we can build up a picture of local marine biodiversity in times past.

The winning entry will receive €200 and the runner-up will recieve €100. We will also have spot prizes of one of our fantastic new identification swatches of Irish Bivalve Shells. You have until 12PM on Monday, August 3, to submit your story.

