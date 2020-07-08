Question of Taste: Dónal Clancy

Dónal Clancy is a musician from An Rinn in Co Waterford. He will perform the music of his late father, Liam Clancy, in a special online solo performance on Thursday at 7pm as part of this year's Clonmel Junction Festival.
See www.junctionfestival.com
Tarry Flynn by Patrick Kavanagh. I love the way he captured the speech, mannerisms and psychology of life in rural Ireland.
The only film I’ve seen in recent times was The Joker with Joaquin Phoenix. Great performance by him but the end was disappointing I recall.
Hmm. I can’t remember the last time I went to a gig I wasn’t playing at myself.
A new CD by a great uilleann piper here in Ring, Caoimhín Ó Fearghail.
Yea Ho Little Fishy - made me cry every time.
Béla Fleck at the Town Hall in NYC
I don’t own a television.
I like podcasts dealing with conspiracy, secret societies, spirituality and sport.
Séamus Ennis, Nioclás Tóibín and Willie Clancy
I met Ronnie Drew as he was enjoying a bowl of chowder in a Dublin café.
The gathering of the harpers in Belfast in 1792.
I don’t think profile or praise should be important to any group or individual. It’s deception to sell a product really. People should rely on their own intuition as to what they think is good or bad when it comes to art. Keep an open ear and an open heart.
Dismantle the whole thing and start over.
