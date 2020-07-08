Question of Taste: Dónal Clancy

Dónal Clancy is a musician from An Rinn in Co Waterford. He will perform the music of his late father, Liam Clancy, in a special online solo performance on Thursday at 7pm as part of this year's Clonmel Junction Festival.
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 19:27 PM
Des O’Driscoll

Best recent book you've read and what you liked about it: Tarry Flynn by Patrick Kavanagh. I love the way he captured the speech, mannerisms and psychology of life in rural Ireland.

Best recent film: The only film I’ve seen in recent times was The Joker with Joaquin Phoenix. Great performance by him but the end was disappointing I recall.

Best recent show/gig you’ve seen: Hmm. I can’t remember the last time I went to a gig I wasn’t playing at myself.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old): A new CD by a great uilleann piper here in Ring, Caoimhín Ó Fearghail.

First ever piece of music or art that really moved you: Yea Ho Little Fishy - made me cry every time.

The best gig or show you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!): Béla Fleck at the Town Hall in NYC

Tell us about your TV viewing: I don’t own a television.

Radio listening and/or podcasts: I like podcasts dealing with conspiracy, secret societies, spirituality and sport.

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead?

Séamus Ennis, Nioclás Tóibín and Willie Clancy

Your best/most famous celebrity encounter: I met Ronnie Drew as he was enjoying a bowl of chowder in a Dublin café.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why?

The gathering of the harpers in Belfast in 1792.

Unsung hero – individual or group you think don’t get the profile/praise they deserve: I don’t think profile or praise should be important to any group or individual. It’s deception to sell a product really. People should rely on their own intuition as to what they think is good or bad when it comes to art. Keep an open ear and an open heart.

You are king of the music biz for a day – what's your first decree?

Dismantle the whole thing and start over.

