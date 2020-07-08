Anyone for a song? Late Late Toy Show sing-along to air next week

The Late Late Toy Show has offered children and adults alike plenty of joy in years gone by.

And every year a huge musical number gets the nation talking.

Now the team behind the Toy Show will be screening a sing-along for the whole family to enjoy.

Everything from Frozen to The Greatest Showman will feature in the one-off summer special.

Host Ryan Tubridy will talk viewers through some of the most memorable Toy Show musical offerings, with lyrics appearing on screen so that the audience at home can join in.

Ryan will also be revealing his favourite opening sequence of all time on the show.

“Given how crazy it has been in the last few months, and how the rain seems to be winning the battle against the sun for summer skies of late, we thought it was time to brighten up the TV and have a look back at The Late Late Toy Shows of yesteryear,” said Ryan.

“I hope that all the children, who are tall and small, who are young and old, can sit back, get the popcorn out on Sunday July 19, sing along, laugh, and enjoy.“

Other numbers to feature include some stand-out performances from children featured on The Late Late Toy Show.

They include The Cup Song from 2013, which went on to become a viral sensation, with 16.5 million hits on YouTube.

Other songs which will feature in the upcoming programme include Hit The Diff, the ABBA Megamix, Symphony, Old Town Road and When I Grow Up.

The Late Late Toy Show Singalong on RTÉ One on July 19 at 6.30pm.