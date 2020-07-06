Podcast corner: Three new podcasts from Irish women that you should listen to

Podcasts are often seen as a male domain — see the joke, 'What do you call two white men talking? A podcast'. The charts on Apple Podcasts almost never change, usually offering some variant between David McWilliams, The Stand with Eamon Dunphy, Blindboy, the 2 Johnnies, and, of course, Joe Rogan. Here are three new series from Irish women to try and broaden your listening.

We Stand: Radio producer Kate Brennan-Harding and Orla Vaughan have linked to create what sounds like it will be a very powerful addition to the podcast sphere. They say: "This series will explore childhood sexual abuse, the impact it has and how breaking the silence can give survivors freedom.

"We realise that this topic is almost always spoken about in whispers and embarrassment. But we promise that we are handling the topic with ease. It is like joining your closest friends at the table for a cuppa. It is safe and gentle."

We are creating a podcast series called We Stand.



It is giving an empowered voice to victims & survivors.



Telling our stories with ease and looking at all the ways we can recover.



Please listen to the pilot & donate. Link to Pilot below. @OrlaMV https://t.co/UBas3EpunX pic.twitter.com/mw6feFmSS8 — Kate Brennan-Harding (@KateBHdj) July 2, 2020

On the 50-minute pilot episode, Brennan-Harding tells her own story of surviving abuse. "To get rid of it would actually be to get rid of a bit of me," she says, adding that some people might find that a controversial opinion. She defiantly declares: "I'm sorry but I have a future, I'm not damaged."

They are crowdfunding to support the creation of a full series. For more, click here.

Just a Chat: Music journalist Louise Bruton's new conversation-based show features one of the most promising popstars in the country, CMAT, on its second episode. Come for the "sexual trad" chat and stay for the Charli XCX/songwriting advice. CMAT is in the nascent stage of her career, two singles deep, but it's a brilliantly informative discussion.

I had a chat with the lovely miss @luberachi about Boney M, public nudity, Charli XCX , Andrea Corr’s sensual energy , public crying , Mary Black and advice for young women in music . It has everything ! https://t.co/zSrY0aJQ2T — cmat (@cmatbaby) June 28, 2020

Not Without My Sister: A freewheeling family values podcast between Rosemary and Beatrice Mac Cabe. They say it's "about life, love, and sisterhood, from two Irish sisters who find themselves, for the first time in over a decade, living together in the American Midwest". Podcasts are at their best when the hosts are at ease with each other — and these siblings revel in discussing their mother's quirks, interrupting each other incessantly. Most listeners will recognise some of their own family life in their stories while cackling at the rest of the esoteric characteristics.