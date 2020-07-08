Wednesday's TV highlights: Mrs America and live Liverpool action

New drama series Mrs America stars Cate Blanchett, while Liverpool are among the teams in action in the Premier League.
Wednesday's TV highlights: Mrs America and live Liverpool action
Cate Blanchett: portrays conservative campaigner Phyllis Schlafly in 'Mrs. America', tonight at 9pm on BBC2.
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 10:27 AM
Des O’Driscoll

Alan Bennett's Talking Heads

BBC One, 7.35pm

Some episodes of this series have been better than others, and it's probably a reflection of modern attention spans that a monologue of 40-minutes can feel too long. That said, the brilliant Maxine Peake features in tonight's instalment, with a character who talks about her new chiropodist, Mr Dunderdale.

Sport

Most Premier League teams have four or five games left, including tonight's clashes of Man City v Newcastle (BT Sport, ko 6pm), Sheffield United v Wolves (Sky Sports, 6pm), West Ham v Burnley (BT Sport, 6pm), and Brighton v Liverpool (Sky Sports, 8.15pm).

Mrs America

BBC Two, 9pm

Cate Blanchett leads the cast in this decent nine-part series about Phyllis Schlafly, the conservative campaigner in the US in the 1970s. She opposed feminism, and advocated for traditional gender roles where women stayed in the home.

