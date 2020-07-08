Wednesday's TV highlights: Mrs America and live Liverpool action

New drama series Mrs America stars Cate Blanchett, while Liverpool are among the teams in action in the Premier League.

Alan Bennett's Talking Heads

BBC One, 7.35pm

Some episodes of this series have been better than others, and it's probably a reflection of modern attention spans that a monologue of 40-minutes can feel too long. That said, the brilliant Maxine Peake features in tonight's instalment, with a character who talks about her new chiropodist, Mr Dunderdale.

Sport

Most Premier League teams have four or five games left, including tonight's clashes of Man City v Newcastle (BT Sport, ko 6pm), Sheffield United v Wolves (Sky Sports, 6pm), West Ham v Burnley (BT Sport, 6pm), and Brighton v Liverpool (Sky Sports, 8.15pm).

Mrs America

BBC Two, 9pm

Cate Blanchett leads the cast in this decent nine-part series about Phyllis Schlafly, the conservative campaigner in the US in the 1970s. She opposed feminism, and advocated for traditional gender roles where women stayed in the home.