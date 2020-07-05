Five TV shows for the week ahead: edgy drama and new shows

MONDAY
This week has the second-last instalment of Michaela Coel’s edgy drama series. Hard-hitting, but brilliantly done.
TUESDAY
A feature-length pilot episode launches this drama series, in which Kevin Costner plays the patriarch of a ranching family in modern-day Utah. Watchable, even if the show never quite fulfills its potential.
Wednesday
Cate Blanchett leads the cast in a decent nine-part series about Phyllis Schlafly, the conservative campaigner in the US in the 1970s who opposed feminism, and advocated for traditional gender roles where women stayed in the home.
Thursday
A set from Glen Hansard recorded recently at the National Library in Dublin.
Friday
Episode two of the three-part series features a trip to Cuba to see how rumba music and dancing is still a key part of the island’s culture.