Five TV shows for the week ahead: edgy drama and new shows

Top tips for the telly this week, courtesy of Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll.

MONDAY

I MAY DESTROY YOU

BBC One, 11.15pm

This week has the second-last instalment of Michaela Coel’s edgy drama series. Hard-hitting, but brilliantly done.

TUESDAY

YELLOWSTONE

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

A feature-length pilot episode launches this drama series, in which Kevin Costner plays the patriarch of a ranching family in modern-day Utah. Watchable, even if the show never quite fulfills its potential.

Wednesday

MRS AMERICA

BBC Two, 9pm

Cate Blanchett leads the cast in a decent nine-part series about Phyllis Schlafly, the conservative campaigner in the US in the 1970s who opposed feminism, and advocated for traditional gender roles where women stayed in the home.

Thursday

OTHER VOICES: COURAGE

RTÉ2, 11.30pm

A set from Glen Hansard recorded recently at the National Library in Dublin.

Friday

HUEY MORGAN’S LATIN MUSIC ADVENTURE

BBC Four, 9.30pm

Episode two of the three-part series features a trip to Cuba to see how rumba music and dancing is still a key part of the island’s culture.