Normal People star Paul Mescal congratulates winner of Pieta House fundraiser

Pieta House were very pleased with the success of the draw.
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 22:05 PM
Digital Desk staff

Normal People star Paul Mescal has congratulated the winner of his necklace which was put up for raffle in aid of Pieta.

The actor's chain was donated to the charity last month and it raised over €70,000.

Pieta House announced that Éadaoin Regan was the lucky winner.

In a tweet, Mr Mescal thanked all those who participated in the fundraiser and said the draw would go a long way to help Pieta House's vital services.

Brian McEvoy from the fundraising department of Pieta House says people from all over the world took part in the fundraiser

The Co Kildare actor donated the necklace to the charity last month, and more than 4,000 people entered the draw.

Brian McEvoy from the fundraising department of Pieta House says it has been a brilliant success.

He says: "Thank you very much to Paul Mescal he has been a fantastic supporter of Pieta House.

"Without the support of people like Paul, we wouldn't get the word out about what Pieta house is and what we do.

"To everyone that entered, again thank you very much. I'm sorry we couldn't have more winners but you have made a difference."

