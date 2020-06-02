Here are the winners from Ireland’s National School Photography Awards

The winners of Ireland’s National School Photography Awards (INSPA) have been announced.

The theme for the 2019/20 awards was ‘Second Life’.

Dominika Ilecko's winning photo 'Two Chairs'.

The winner in the senior category was Dominika Ilecko from Stepaside ETNS.

She submitted a photo entitled ‘Two Chairs’ into the awards.

The winner of the junior category was Jack Kelly Sharkey from Courtnacuddy NS with his entry ‘Old Phone Box Library’.

The INSPA is the national children’s photography competition and online academy which is open to all primary schools in Ireland.

Jack Kelly Sharkey's photo 'Old Phone Box Library' that won in the junior category.

The INSPA uses photography to introduce “creative well-being into the lives of primary school students while building a future generation of people who are confident, resilient, connected, kind and ready.”

The awards are free and prizes include trips and stays at the Amber Springs Resort for principals, teachers, pupils and families and cameras for winners and schools.

The INSPA said in a statement: “We would like to take this opportunity, once again, to congratulate Dominika from Stepaside ETNS and Jack from Courtnacuddy NS on their recent successes and we look forward to working with all finalist schools when they re-open in September.

“If your school would like to begin its Positive Primary Journey and participate in the 2020/21 awards, you can register your school at the INSPA website.”