This Much I Know: Emma Power, 2fm DJ

There is no buzz like live radio.

Growing up, music was my thing. I was always very chatty but loved basketball and harboured ambitions of winning a scholarship to the States. Until I realised I was actually pretty crap at it.

I studied radio broadcasting in IADT and got a work placement with East Coast radio in Bray. My first on air job was doing promos. I was so nervous that the boss asked me to stop doing them for a while. Luckily they gave me another chance - my first gig was an evening show and the station came off air during my broadcast so it was bit of a disaster.

I worked in the bank for years, doing radio in the evenings. I was in credit control which really didn’t suit me as I’m useless at maths. Eventually I took a chance and left the secure job. I went to Australia for a while and when I came home I decided I was still young enough to follow my dream and to try and make it in the media.

My idea of happiness is being on air. Now, I’m absolutely fine with it, no nerves, even presenting in front of thousands of people. My advice is to chill. Don’t over think it.

If I could be reborn as someone else for a day I’d be Michelle Obama. She is so successful and so well educated.

The biggest challenge I’ve had to face was the passing away of a close friend last year. He was my best friend in 2fm. I’m usually a glass half full kind of girl and I’m not great at showing my emotions. Grieving has been difficult as I never know when I may start to cry.

I’m pretty fit. I love the gym. And I’ve always wanted to run. I’ve just done the couch to 5k challenge and like it so much that I might get to 10k.

My biggest extravagance is skin care and my Great Lengths hair extensions.

Ambition is more important than talent.

I’m not that organised. I work best in stressful situations and like a bit of clutter.

I do think there is an after life. I’ve always been into energy healing. I’m doing a Reiki healing course as I’ve always been fascinated with that world.

The personality trait I look for in friends is someone who can make me laugh.

My biggest fault is that I’m not very assertive. I’m not as forward as I could be. I’m very bubbly when I’m on air but off air I’m very laid back.

I’m devastated all the summer festivals are cancelled. Music is still my passion. It is the most amazing thing. You might not hear a track for ten years, and then, it transports you back. It’s escapism and I love it. I grew up listening to music with my dad - Bowie, Elton John - and got into hip hop when I was ten. I did my dissertation on Irish hip hop.

I’m definitely an owl, not a lark. Doing breakfast radio is hard - I have no advice on how to get up - I hit snooze loads of times before I get out of the bed at 4.30am for breakfast shows - and the only reason I do it is because I have to be on air.

I’m currently single and happily so. I believe in fate and that old phrase that what’s for you won’t pass you.

So far, life has taught me that its important to treat others how you yourself would want to be treated.

Emma Power is a radio presenter on RTÉ 2FM and hosts The Request Show on Sunday evenings from 7-9pm. Emma is also an ambassador for Great Lengths luxury hair extensions. greatlengthshair.ie