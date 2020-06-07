Sunday's TV Highlights : Classic sport and an infamous outback murder-mystery

Classic soccer and GAA, as well as a re-examination of an infamous Outback crime feature in today's highlights

Sport

You've probably heard an awful lot about the 1966 World Cup final featuring England v West Germany (Channel 4, 1.10pm), but have you ever seen the game? Geoff Hurst, they think it's all over, etc, etc.

'AGUS TÁ AN EANGACH SCOILTE AG JOE CANNING!'



The @portumnagaa star held his nerve to strike a sweet penalty in the 2018 All-Ireland Final.



Beidh an t-aicsean ar fad le feiceáil tráthnóna inniu🔥



📺@Galway_GAA V @LimerickCLG

⏰INNIU ag 16:00 ar @TG4TV



#AllIrelandGold pic.twitter.com/8AmgdZ9qxN — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 7, 2020

As well as foreign games, All-Ireland Gold on TG4 features the 1980 football semi-final featuring Kerry v Offaly (2.25pm), and Limerick v Galway (4pm) in the 2018 hurling final.

Murder In The Outback: The Falconio and Lees Mystery

Channel 4, 9.15pm

Australia has had its fair share of nasty murders over the years, including one that made international headlines in 2001 when British backpacker Joanne Lees flagged down passers-by on the highway to tell them that she and her boyfriend, Peter Falconio, had been attacked.

His body was never found, but a man named Bradley John Murdoch was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of the 28-year-old Yorkshireman.

Over four consecutive nights, former defence lawyer Andrew Fraser looks back on the case, raising questions about some of the evidence presented, revisiting the crime scene with a forensic scientist, and chatting to witnesses.

Streaming choice: Leave No Trace, Netflix

An endearing film based on a true story about an Iraq war veteran in the US who is trying to go 'off-grid' by living with his 13-year-old daughter in the woods.

If you've seen JoJo Rabbit, you may be familiar with the talents of young actress Thomasin McKenzie, playing the daughter.