Life Hack: What is the proper way to load a dishwasher?

It’s an argument that has been happening in houses for decades: one person has a certain method for stacking ware and cutlery in a dishwasher that contradicts how someone else would do it. But who is right? And is there even a right way to do it?

Why should I take care when deciding what goes where?

In short, if you load your dishwasher in the most optimal way, it can help to ensure better cleaning in each washing cycle. While every dishwasher is slightly different, there are a few common factors to consider to make sure you are running a properly loaded dishwasher. A golden rule is to avoid overstacking your dishwasher, which can lead to its contents not being cleaned properly. The top and bottom racks are fairly versatile but there are a few rules of thumb to consider when placing your ware inside.

What should I place on the top rack?

According to Whirlpool’s guidelines, you can place cups, mugs, drinking glasses, stemware, plastic items and containers, small bowls, small plates and large utensils onto the top rack of your dishwasher. The manufacturer says mugs, cups, wine glasses and water bottles should be loaded upside down along the sides of the top rack from front to back. For extra protection, the stems of wine glasses and champagne flutes should be placed in stemware holders on a fold-down shelf if one is available in your appliance. Small bowls and plates can be positioned between tines, angled to face down and toward the center of the dishwasher. Dishwasher-safe plastic containers and lids can be washed in the top rack in this fashion — avoid placing on the bottom rack as the proximity to the heating element could warp plastic. Long utensils including spatulas and ladles can be laid flat on the upper dishwasher rack too.

What should I place on the bottom rack?

The bottom rack is generally for larger items: bowls, plates, serving platters, baking dishes and stainless steel pots and pans. Plates and bowls should be loaded between the tines and angled so the soiled surfaces are facing toward the washer jets. Alternate larger and smaller items to prevent nesting and allow for more even cleaning. Pots, pans and baking dishes can be placed along the sides or the back of the rack while flat pans should be positioned on the side or back of the rack, away from the dishwasher door to avoid blocking detergent from reaching other dishes. Cutlery should be placed into the silverware basket, which is often on the bottom rack, and make sure knives are positioned with their handles up and blades down to protect your hands when unloading, and spoons and forks should be placed with handles down to ensure proper cleaning.