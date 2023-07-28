Ask an expert: What do you want to know about having 'the talk' with your child?

Navigating the modern-day sex and relationships talk with children and young people is a minefield. If you have any questions or concerns about discussing any particular aspects, fill out the form below and we will ask an expert on your behalf
Ask an expert: What do you want to know about having 'the talk' with your child?

Worried about discussing the birds and the bees with your child? We're here to help

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 15:19

More in this section

Sad woman sitting on bed with partner in background Should you forgive a cheating partner? Two people share their experiences of infidelity
Couple kissing and lying in bed Your place or mine? The realities of dating when you can't afford to move out
Person putting jeans into the drum of a washing machine, front view. Washing dirty jeans in the washer Life Hack: How to wash and dry jeans — and how often — to ensure they don’t fade or shrink
<p>Denise Walsh shares some practical advice for people washing their hair with hard water. Picture: iStock</p>

Life Hack: How to treat hard water issues in your hair, with advice from a haircare expert

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd