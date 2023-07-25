Your place or mine? The realities of dating when you can't afford to move out

The cost of living crisis is impacting on what we’re buying in the supermarket and what we’re paying for utilities as well as on ever-escalating rents and house prices. But what about our romantic lives? New research by the online dating app Bumble reveals that it’s also changing the rules of the dating game.

It’s all because young people are forced to live at home for longer. Figures published by Eurostat earlier this year show that 61.4% of 18- to 34-year-olds in Ireland still live with their parents. That’s up from 44.6% in 2014.

“Just think how this might affect your love life,” says Dr Caroline West, Bumble’s sex and relationship expert. “Imagine trying to watch Netflix and chill while your father sits beside you on the couch. Even worse, imagine overhearing your parents having sex or your parents hearing you. Talk about the ultimate buzz killer.”

It’s no wonder that 70% of the 1,000 Irish daters surveyed by Bumble said it was more difficult to date while living with parents. Or that a further 39% stated it was a potential turn-off for partners.

Those living in shared rental accommodation don’t necessarily have it much better.

“The horrendous conditions out there mean that many share bedrooms and some even share a double bed,” says West. “That’s definitely an obstacle to a love life!”

26-year-old Dubliner Olivia Nash knows all about it. She and her partner, 29-year-old Colin Hassett, met online in 2018. “I was still studying and living at home and Colin was living with two flatmates,” she says. “There was no privacy in my house while his place was tiny, and the other guys were always there.”

Lack of privacy is just one consequence of living at home. Having to introduce potential partners to family earlier than you would like is another. Nash experienced this. “Nothing gets past my parents and even though I didn’t bring Colin home at first, they noticed I was going out more and started asking questions,” she says. “I brought him home to meet them when I couldn’t hide him any longer.”

Such fast-forwarded timelines could derail some relationships, says West. “Meeting the parents has traditionally been seen as a step up in a relationship. It usually happens when things get serious. But meeting them earlier than that can put a new relationship under pressure. You don’t even know what your own feelings are at that stage, which makes it hard to deal with questions from parents.”

Wanting to avoid that parental grilling can drive couples to spend more time together outside of their homes, which can make dating more expensive. 36% of the Bumble survey respondents said they spent more money going out on dates because they had nowhere private to be together at home.

“That was us,” says Nash. “Instead of sitting on the sofa at home together to watch a movie, we had to go to the movies. It definitely took a toll on the bank balance.” At a time when high rents mean that many young people have little left over at the end of the month, having to spend more on dates makes sustaining a love life even more challenging. That’s according to financial advisor Bob Quinn from www.moneyadvisor.ie.

“Socialising and meals out make dating fun, but they are expensive things to do,” he says. “So I’m not surprised that finances are a problem for people who are trying to find a relationship or starting a new relationship. Being in your 20s or 30s and living with parents or in cramped shared accommodation isn’t a great position to be in.”

Yet it’s not all doom and gloom. The financial pressure could be having some positive effects. It may be prompting young singletons to be more open about their personal finances while dating, with 21% of 18 to 24-year-olds saying that they would talk about salary on the first few dates.

Such honesty is to be welcomed, says Quinn. “I’m not advising anyone to disclose all their financial affairs on a first date but over time, as the relationship progresses, talking about things like money, career ambitions and the other big things of life establishes trust.” It also helps to determine whether you share each other’s values. “You don’t have to share specific details such as the exact amount you earn or the details of your car loan,” says Quinn.

“Try talking about scenarios instead. What kind of house do you see yourself living in? How often would you like to go on expensive holidays? Do you believe in having a rainy day fund? The answers to these questions will give you a good indication as to what the new love of your life is motivated by and what their value system is.” West agrees that being open about finances is helpful when building a new relationship.

“Being able to talk about these things shows honesty and emotional maturity, both of which are attractive qualities,” she says. “We have a long history here in Ireland of certain topics being off limits, things like sex, money and vulnerability. It’s great to see the younger generation growing up with healthier ideas of what relationships look like, with finances playing a part in that.”

Nash and Hassett certainly spoke about finances early on. “I was studying and working part time when we first met and didn’t have much money,” she says. “I get stressed out if I’m under financial pressure, so I wanted to talk about that early on. As a result, we were super open about finances and what we could and couldn’t afford to do from the very beginning. I think that being able to talk about money helped us to realise we could talk openly about other things too.”

Another knock-on effect of the cost of living crisis is that it might be pushing us to be more creative in how we date.

“Historically in Ireland, going out meant going to the pub but that’s changing,” says West. “People meet for coffee now, and dating has become more sober as a result.” Sober dating can be better dating, with 66% of Bumble survey respondents saying that they formed stronger, more genuine connections on dates that didn’t involve alcohol.

That doesn’t surprise West. “Sober dating gives people a chance to get to know each other before becoming intimate rather than being swept up in the moment after a few drinks and waking up regretting things in the morning,” she says.

Sober dating can also lead to a healthier bank balance. “Dating doesn’t always have to mean the obvious thing of going out for a fancy expensive dinner,” says Quinn. “During lockdown, we all rediscovered the pleasures of hiking, cycling and picnics. There are also exhibitions to visit, deals at the cinema and early bird menus. The fella doesn’t always have to pick up the tab either. The world of dating has moved on.”

As for Nash and Hassett, the way they date has moved on too. Having rented an apartment in Dublin together for the past year and a half, they have recently bought a house and hope to move in this September.

“Buying a house is the most stressful thing we’ve ever done as a couple,” says Nash. “The fact we got through it together proves to me that we have what it takes for this to be a long-term relationship. I think a lot of the groundwork for that was laid when we learned to make the best of things and to communicate openly early on in our relationship.”