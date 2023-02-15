Life Hack: Three deep cleaning hacks you can do in one hour or less

When life gets busy, it can be hard to make time for some deep cleaning, even when you feel it’s desperately needed. However, there are a few ways to cut through dirt and grime in a quick and efficient way, giving you maximum results for minimum time and effort. Here are three common household areas and how to deep clean them in under one hour.

Oven

When is the last time you not only cleaned your oven but treated it to a good, thorough scrub? If the walls of your oven are not looking their best, this cleaning method will make sure you avoid scrubbing fruitlessly to make an impact. Simply fill an oven-safe bowl or dish with water and place this on one of the shelves in your cooker. Heat your oven to 200 degrees or gas mark 6 and leave the water inside for 45 minutes. This will loosen any dirt and grime built up inside. Turn off the oven and, once it has cooled, wipe away the loose dirt with a clean cloth.

Shower

If you have been washing in the shower and looked up to see a build-up of limescale on your showerhead, there’s a simple way to make it look as good as new again. Pour some distilled white vinegar into a plastic bag and secure it over your showerhead with an elastic band. Make sure the entire showerhead is submerged. Leave it for one hour before removing the bag. Run the shower with hot water to flush out the showerhead completely. This hack also works if you have a build-up of limescale on taps, but the best results can be found if you leave the bag on the taps overnight and scrub gently with an old toothbrush the following morning. However, you should avoid using vinegar on plated taps, particularly gold ones as the acid in it can damage the fixture's finish.

Pet hair

I have a dog and even though her breed isn’t known for shedding, I seem to find her hair everywhere — and in large quantities. Most can be swept or hoovered up, but some stubborn strands seem to lodge into fabrics like carpet and upholstery. If you find yourself in a similar situation with dog hair, the answer is probably already in your home and will take mere minutes to complete the chore. Rather than run to the pet shop for a gadget to gather up the hair or spend ages vacuuming in vain, head to the kitchen instead, Pop on some rubber gloves and simply rub the fabric where pet hair has gathered. The friction caused by the glove’s material will gather up the hair, which can then be easily picked up and disposed of. When you have finished, rinse the glove under running water to remove any lingering hairs from it.