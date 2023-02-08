Life Hack: Four surfaces you touch often and might forget to clean plus how to disinfect them

Light switches

You probably touch them multiple times a day every day but many people only remember to clean their light switches when they become noticeably grubby after a build-up of oil and dirt transferred from hands.

According to research shared by Andrea L. Stern, MD, writing for Lancaster General Health in 2015, the average light switch, with an estimated 217 bacteria per square inch, is dirtier than a toilet seat, which has 50 bacteria per square inch. In addition, light switches often have the bacteria coliform, which is present in digestive tracts and faeces and can cause diseases like the flu or E. coli.

To clean your light switches, you can use your regular disinfectant spray but do not spray it directly on the switch as this could cause electrical problems. Instead, spray it onto a cloth and use this to wipe the surface. Alternatively, you can use a mixture of white vinegar and lemon juice on a cloth to clean it instead.

Door handles

It’s likely you remember to clean the door handles in your bathroom but don’t neglect those found elsewhere in your home.

A 2014 study at the University of Arizona showed one doorknob can spread germs throughout office buildings, hotels and health facilities within hours, with researcher Charles Gerba noting: “What we really learned was the hand is quicker than the sneeze in the spread of disease.”

Viruses like influenza typically last for hours or a few days on surfaces so regularly cleaning doorknobs with a disinfectant can prevent its spread — and regular handwashing goes a long way too to preventing illness.

Your phone

How much time do you spend on your phone every day? These days they are a constant accessory for many of us, toting them along to work, bed, and even the bathroom. A 2017 study published in the National Library of Medicine in the US found an average of 17,000 bacterial gene copies on a single mobile phone, with some of the most common harmful ones including streptococcus, MRSA, and coli.

Much like when cleaning light switches, you do not want to spray disinfectant directly onto the device in case you damage it. Spray some onto a cloth and use this to wipe your phone.

Shopping bags

This is one few of us consider. If you have reusable plastic bags that you bring with you when doing your grocery shopping, you should consider giving them a good rinse. Think about it: the inside of your bags comes into contact with everything from meat, fish and poultry to fruit and veg and more. It has the potential to become a breeding ground for bacteria and that is the last thing you want happening inside what you use to transport your food.

You can wash plastic bags in hot water with soap (washing up liquid will do) and canvas bags can be popped into the washing machine, but remember to dry them fully before using them again.