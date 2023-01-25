Life Hack: How to stop hiccups and what you can do to prevent them completely

Charles Osborne holds the Guinness World Record for having the longest attack of hiccups, hiccupping continuously from 1922 to 1990 — a total of 68 years. Personally, my hiccups never last longer than perhaps an hour in extreme cases (and always on the longer side if it's at a quiet moment or if I have an audience — I put that down to Murphy's Law). Mine are generally caused when I wash down from food too quickly with a fizzy drink, immediately triggering a bout of hiccups.
Hiccups may sound funny but they are often painful for those experiencing them. The Mayo Clinic describes them as “involuntary contractions of the diaphragm — the muscle that separates your chest from your abdomen and plays an important role in breathing. Each contraction is followed by a sudden closure of your vocal cords, which produces the characteristic ‘hic’ sound.”
In some cases, hiccups could be a sign of an underlying medical condition but for most of us, unlike record-breaking Charles Osborne, hiccups will only last a few minutes and they can be caused by eating a large meal, drinking alcoholic or carbonated beverages, sudden temperature changes, swallowing air or by experiencing sudden excitement or emotional distress.
The HSE suggests contacting your GP if hiccups last for longer than 48 hours to find out if they are caused by a health condition or by medication. They also suggest some techniques that can stop or prevent hiccups completely. These include:
- breathing into a paper bag (do not put it over your head)
- pulling your knees up to your chest and leaning forward
- sipping ice-cold water
- swallowing some granulated sugar
- biting on a lemon or tasting vinegar
- holding your breath for a short time
The HSE advises against drinking alcoholic, fizzy or hot drinks, chewing gum or smoking, eating spicy food or eating food very quickly, and eating or drinking something very cold immediately after something hot. Babies can also be affected by hiccups, which can disrupt their sleeping and eating routines. If you are trying to rid a baby of hiccups, try changing the baby’s position, calming them, or burping them. Contact your GP if the baby experiences hiccups regularly.
After trying some home remedies over the years, my go-to hiccup ‘cure’ is to hold my breath and swallow a few times before breathing normally again. If this doesn’t work, I try supra-supramaximal inspiration, a fancy term for inhaling and holding my breath for 10 seconds and inhaling two more times without breathing out the earlier air. Researchers writing in the Journal of Emergency Medicine believe ‘stacking’ three inhalations in a row like this increases CO2 levels in the blood and immobilises the diaphragm, thus stopping the hiccups.