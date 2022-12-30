Talk To Me: My work colleague is getting on my nerves 

I’m sitting close to a male colleague who is getting on my nerves. He finds it hard to stay still for more than a few minutes and tends to sigh a lot. He also comments on virtually everything that is happening in the office. I’ve tried to ignore him and keep my head down but I’m finding it difficult to focus on my work.

A few months ago, we could make our work colleagues disappear with a simple button. We had so much more control over our interactions when working remotely, and we could raise the volume and lower the volume when fellow employees were speaking.

Now, it can feel like they are wired into a high-resolution sound system.

You may be hyper-alert to other people, their movements and utterances, while he might be hyper-tuned for connection. While

both experiences are understandable, the competing needs can make for a tense workday. To avoid conflict, the decision to ignore your colleague may exacerbate the problem.

Many of us are so conflict-averse we end up tolerating really difficult situations, building a level of resentment that only harms us. Alternatively, we can become so focused on exacting revenge we lose sight of how self-destructive that can also be.

Take a step back and consider what buttons this person’s behaviour is pushing. You say he is getting on your nerves; see if you can be more precise about the feelings his behaviour elicits in you.

We are more able to tolerate our emotions when we have clear labels for them.

Perhaps you are anxious that you will not get your work done and that your work ethic will come under scrutiny.

Perhaps, you are fearful that your boss will deem your work less than good enough if his behaviour draws attention to you.

Maybe you feel a sense of shame and consider yourself intolerant of his behaviours.

Caroline Martin: Take a step back and consider what buttons this person’s behaviour is pushing.

When we only use vague terms to describe how we feel, we can feel helpless to do anything about it. Not only does labelling your emotions help you in the workplace, but it will also guard against the resentment spilling over into other domains of your life.

Similarly, being as specific as possible about which of his behaviours are most challenging for you will help you to identify the right course of action.

Do his sighs reverberate after meetings or receiving an email from a manager? Are his comments about work practices, specific tasks, or are they about other colleagues’ behaviour?

The answer may help you identify your fears or underlying insecurities.

What does his behaviour tell you about yourself? Is being an excellent employee important to you? Are workplace boundaries important to your sense of safety and privacy?

While you practice tuning into and understanding your reactions, you can initiate a conversation with your colleague. We can all get quite defensive when our behaviour is challenged, so start with ‘I’ sentences.

These sentences can sound like, ‘I have a hard time focusing on work now that I am back in the office due to all the extra people and noise,’ or ‘I learned that I do best in quiet workplaces and get easily distracted now when people talk to me.’

If he misses the inference, you can try, ‘I am having a hard time staying on task when you start commenting about XYZ. I know it is unrealistic to expect a silent office but could you try to be more aware of the times you are commenting or reacting to stuff out loud?’

It is probably unlikely a singular conversation will resolve this situation, so don’t be afraid to give prompts as reminders. In such instances, it might be helpful to begin with phrases that lead to a collaborative response, such as, ‘I’d love to get your take on what can help you and I work effectively alongside one another. And I would like to share my thoughts too.’

If strategies based on the relationship don’t work, you may need practical solutions, such as moving your location in the office.

Or, just as technology might have been your friend when WFH, headphone technology might offer you a solution now, whether it’s noise blocking, noise cancelling or noise masking.

There may be an underlying need that is driving his behaviour. You might find that genuinely acknowledging his presence quietens him.

Being seen by peers is powerful, whether it’s a desire to have a greater sense of connection with work colleagues or an expression of boredom. Taking a few minutes at critical points in the day to connect might buy you a lot of time in the long run.

It is possible too that these moments of connection will help you to have a greater understanding of his experience of the workplace. His behaviour may be a response to features in the workplace culture that you may have missed.

Being curious rather than furious about others’ behaviour can reveal much that is hidden by our biases. You might be glad of the added technicolour.

Take care.

If you have a question for Caroline, please send it to feelgood@examiner.ie