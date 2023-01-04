Life Hack: How to declutter your home and make money from unwanted items

Decluttering is often a hated task and one we wish someone would pay us to do. However, it is a job you can be paid for, if you go about it in the right way on an online marketplace.

For example, eBay Ireland has shared some tips to help you embrace a more minimalist lifestyle — and make some extra money to boot.

First, the buying and selling platform suggests tackling the back of your wardrobe, particularly the items that you’ve been hiding or ignoring for too long. That clutter has to go. “Do your wardrobe clear out and be strict with yourself, if you haven’t worn it in one year or more, it’s time to have ‘the talk’,” they recommend.

If you’re the type of person to hold onto everything — boxes, bags, leaflets, etc — then you might be a buyer’s best friend. “The habits that your mum instilled of keeping the box, the tag, the duster bag, and the information leaflet are about to come in handy. The better condition your items are in, the more they will sell for. eBay recommends that you list everything, especially when it comes to designer and high-end goods.”

Fashion is cyclical and you might have noticed teens wearing some familiar 90s and Noughties favourites recently. You might be holding onto an item you associate with a cherished old memory, but it is time to let your vintage clothes (sorry, any fashion item over 20 years old is officially vintage) go, especially if you’ll never wear them again.

“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” eBay says. “It’s time for those 90’s style leather pants that you’ve been in a long-term relationship since secondary school to find love again. Why not make a tween's dream by listing them on eBay and replace them with something new? It’s a win-win.”

Speaking of old memories, it’s time to rid yourself of any painful reminders. If you have jewellery and gifts from an ex lying around that you will not wear or use again, it’s time to cash them in. “Get rid of the jewellery your ex gifted you, sitting on your vanity taunting you every day. Instead of throwing it in the bin in dramatic fashion, cash in and sell it on eBay. If you are worried that they will spot you selling their gift on eBay… create a pseudonymous account, they will never know.”

Make selling your new year’s resolution and list items for sale regularly online. eBay says an active seller is a successful one. “Just like relationships, being a successful eBay seller is about maintaining a regular pattern of positive behaviour and putting your good habits into practice. Keep an active profile by regularly selling your quality second-hand items.”