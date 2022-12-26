Surviving Twixmas: Dealing with toxic family relationships

Your family may not resemble the Hallmark gathering expected of Christmas get-togethers, but then whose family does? Quite often, it’s a mixed crowd of relatives who rarely gather together in such close quarters for longer than it takes to down a pint. So, the almost expected misdemeanours of a family gathering can be easily forgiven. The nit-picking about who made the best side and arguing over the comfortable armchair in the quiet corner like kids playing musical chairs, is almost anticipated.

But what about when relationships sour, become toxic and you find yourself making turkey sandwiches with a family member who fills you with dread? The ill-conceived notion of happy families forgiving and forgetting any past transgressions is a misconception that floods the holiday period. Families can be dysfunctional or difficult. It may not be the merriest of ideas, but toxic family get-togethers have been known to make or break families.

“We need to be careful with the word ‘toxic’ when it comes to relationships with family members, or holiday celebrations. A ‘toxic’ relationship is one which is detrimental or even dangerous to your wellbeing,” says Michaela Thomas, Clinical Psychologist and author of The Lasting Connection – develop love and compassion for yourself and your partner.

“We are not talking about a bit of bickering over how to glaze the turkey. All families can be a bit irritable around the stress and pressure to get everything sorted for the holidays.”

Our homes, and those of the close relatives we are positively connected with, should be places of safety and comfort. However, that security can be significantly damaged when intruding relationships that border on toxic are allowed cross the threshold. If there is addiction, estrangement, longstanding feuds, or a history of abuse, the anticipated pleasant family gathering can quickly become toxic. Then there is returning to a home or environment where there was mistreatment. It can mean reliving or falling back into old, negative family dynamics.

“A red flag to whether it is toxic to get together over the festive season, is if a family member has a real disregard for your wellbeing, combined with a wish to control you,” says Thomas. “There is no empathy or perspective taking, no attempts to compromise or resolve problems together with you, and any disagreement would quickly escalate into intense conflict. Those signs are in your outer environment. Also consider your internal environment – how does it leave you thinking and feeling about yourself?” A toxic relationship will have you questioning your self-worth, your confidence will notably dip, it will and impact on your ability to be self-compassionate. Thomas highlights the red flags to watch out for at a family gathering this Christmas and encourages people to weigh up whether tolerating the toxic environment is good for their wellbeing.

“Red flags include when you constantly feel that your confidence and self-worth is negatively affected by being in the presence of these family members,” she says. “You feel bad about yourself or not good enough. You have to try hard to please them and ‘get it right’ to avoid conflict, and you don’t tend to be forgiven for mistakes you make with the food preparations or decorations.” She continues by emphasising that the overall atmosphere will likely be very negative, with lots of raised voices and perhaps excessive drinking. “There is no respite for you, nowhere for you to escape and calm down,” she says.

“It may also affect how your children feel about the festivities, about being forced to celebrate with that uncle who gets too drunk and shouty. Children are more perceptive than you think and will pick up on a vibe from both you and your relatives.”

While spending time together as a family at Christmas and New Year is often at the top of our wish lists, Thomas suggests that if that time together threatens to create lasting damages, you may need to consider whether it is better to be apart. “You might need to limit the contact with these family members, if it has such a negative impact on your mental health or that of your children’s,” she says.

“We know that many children growing up with turbulent holiday celebrations can feel low or down about it, rather than look forward to the magical time of Christmas and grow up to be adults who dread the holidays with depressed mood.” The Christmas and New Year period can bring up feelings of loneliness, isolation, and sadness as it highlights a particular loss of connection, relationships, and that compounded idea of the ideal family. There are high expectations of what the festivities should look like and expectations of how a person should interact with those celebrations. Added to that are the conflicted feelings that someone should return home when in truth, returning home is the one thing that could negatively affect them. It can all be quite overwhelming and confusing.

“Ask yourself what’s most important,” says Thomas. “Is it to please family members about getting together, or to protect your own mental health and the memories created for your children? There is nothing wrong with a smaller celebration with just your core family, or even just two of you in a partnership, if the alternative means aggression, conflict, and more conflict.” Pre-empting what a family gathering will be like and having a plan if the environment or people becomes negative or toxic is an important concept to keep in mind this Christmas. Think about what problems or issues may arise and have a get out clause at hand.

“If you, for whatever reason, still need to spend time together over the holidays, perhaps for the sake of your children, consider this,” says Thomas, “you may need to choose your battles carefully, deciding what you rise up to and what you let slide and shake off. Find time for yourself and with someone who is a radiator, rather than a drain, to sustain your energy again. Lean on someone who understands, like a friend you can message when things kick off. Take deep breaths away from the crowd, allowing yourself the space to cry or react without beating yourself up for your emotional response.”

Many of us experience a come down after the festive period but this can be amplified for those who experience toxicity and damage at gatherings. As Thomas suggests, “You might need to devote time to recover after the holidays have ended, to repair the damages from hurtful comments or arguments,” advises Thomas.

She also recommends checking in with children and teenagers who may have witnessed or experienced the same harmful behaviour. “You may need to sit down with your children to explain why a certain family member acted the way they did,” she says, “to help them navigate difficult relationships themselves in the future. Explain why you acted the way you did, for example keeping the peace, or standing up for yourself, to empower them to do the same in the future.”

Despite the adverts, there is no obligation on anyone to find their way home this Christmas if it means bringing them back to a negative or toxic environment with people who mistreat them. Choosing how to spend your own Christmas is one of the most positive and self-compassionate things you can do and that does not always mean sitting around the table with people you don’t feel comfortable with.