Life Hack: How to clean up three common festive spills, including red wine stains

Tis the season... to spill onto pale fabrics. Between Christmas drinks, festive dinners and visitors aplenty, this time of year you might see a few more mishaps around your home. From splashes to stains, here are a few of the most common Christmas spills and how to clean them.

I spilled wine on the carpet

The old classic. It seems like the paler your carpet, couch or other fabric, the more likely it is that a few drops of red wine or mulled wine will find its way onto it. First, don’t reach for the white wine: it’s a myth that white wine can help lift a red wine stain, you would be better off pouring that into a glass and enjoying it instead. You should act quickly the second you see that red wine spill, but do not scrub frantically at the stain. This can actually embed the stain further into the fabric. The longer the red wine sits, the harder it will be to clean up so don’t leave this job to the following morning. Spread a generous helping of a dry powder like table salt, baking soda/bicarbonate of soda, talcum powder or cat litter on the stain and allow it to sit for a few minutes to pull the liquid up from the fabric. Table salt will work best from these options. Next, blot the stain – never rub it. These two steps alone could lift most of the stain but if there is some remaining, apply hot water and blot some more. The water dilutes the wine while the heat loosens its grip on the fabric.

There’s some grease on the tablecloth

Another regular stain over the festive season is grease or oil. Many of us will use fabric tablecloths on the dinner table at Christmas and unfortunately these can be ruined by grease spills. However a few household items can lift that mark. Lemon juice easily cuts through grease so you can squeeze some onto the grease stain. Leave it for a few minutes to break down the stain. Alternatively, cover the stain with some brown paper iron on top to release the grease. This is yet another reason, if you were looking for one, to wrap your presents in sustainable and easily recycled brown paper.

Some chocolate has melted into the sofa

We all love settling down with a selection box to watch our favourite festive films, but having chocolate on the couch often leads to some caked in stains. If you stand up and realise you have melted some chocolate into the fabric of the seat with your body heat, do not panic. All you need to tackle it is a clean cloth, some washing-up liquid and cold water. Mix the water and washing-up liquid and use the cloth to dab this onto the stain, rubbing it away gently. A white cloth will allow you to see how much of the stain you are removing easily but any colour will do the trick.