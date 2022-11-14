Are you guilty of cyberstalking your ex?

Whether it’s out of habit or curiosity, routinely clicking on the profile of an ex is actually more normal than you think. You may even be over the relationship and happy with a new partner but find your finger hovering over your ex’s profile pic yet again, and not for the first time that week or day. Stalking exes is a lot easier with social media and most of us can say they checked in on an ex every now and then after a break-up.

It’s somewhat natural considering our lives were quite significantly connected with them and when that break comes, it can be hard to disconnect fully.

“A romantic relationship takes up a lot of our time and energy,” says Mary McHugh, Pioneer of Counselling Online in Ireland www.counsellingonline.ie established in 2011.

“We invest a lot of ourselves in a relationship. We take great care to look good, say the right things so we will be accepted and desired. Our brain is being wired with this new relationship. Over time, once hard wired, we tend to slip into a very automatic pilot type of relationship, and it becomes familiar and habitual. We fall into the texting, the calling, the being with each other all the time and we begin to take things for granted. We are making history together and our time becomes wired together.”

With this hard wiring, comes coupling and detachment doesn’t always come easily. So, we check up on our ex, innocently at first, and with every easy click, the habit of lurking on their socials is cemented. It can be easy to cross that fine line of what can be considered the normal behaviour of a former lover towards obsessively stalking and potentially harassing the person who was very much a part of your life. Why do we get caught in a loop of ex stalking and how can we break the habit?

“When our relationship breaks up, we tend to be at sea, unsure how to be and even who to be,” says McHugh. “There can be confusion, anger, rage, rejection, and jealousy. We now have this void in our lives that was once filled with our relationship. There is a grieving process that needs to be managed but in today’s world we find it very difficult to sit and be with anything uncomfortable and this is very true in breakups. Rather than process the grief, one of the ways we can delay it, is by filling the void of grief with an obsession of the ex. It is so tempting and accessible to go on social media and hope against hope that my ex is struggling just as much as me. We may be feeling rejected, and we may want them to be feeling just as miserable.”

While stalking your ex after a break-up is often a common thing to do, allowing it to get out of hand is harmful to both people. A recent study suggests there are three different kinds of cyberstalking. The potential to be harmful varies depending on the level of the person’s behaviour. Passive cyberstalking is the most common as people dip in and out of their ex-partners' social media accounts, keeping track of and monitoring their movements, moods, opinions, and relationships. It can become very addictive to monitor someone’s life from a distance, or at least what they are willing to share online.

Mary McHugh founder of Online Counselling Ireland

Invasive cyberstalking goes a step further as someone will use their partners credentials to access their email, social media accounts, or even their phone. Duplicitous cyber-stalking is when the actions of the person are deceitful in gaining access to their exes’ details, even befriending them with a fake account to gain access to them.

The more we see of an ex’s life through the filtered lens of social media, the greater the potential is for our feelings of jealousy and rejection to become amplified. As those feelings become more embedded, we dig deeper into our ex’s life for more information to satisfy how we feel, and so the loop becomes wider and faster, and the unintentional stalking game carries on.

“What we are actually doing is keeping away from ourselves,” says McHugh, “abandoning ourselves and our hurt by not tending to it. We are sore and have lost control and power and our ego has taken a hammering. We can be very critical of ourselves and get that validated by stalking our ex on social media, which can bring us down a spiral to self-destruction and tears down our self-esteem and worth.”

We may not recognise that this is what we are doing to ourselves as we scroll through the party photos we weren’t invited to or watch yet another TikTok of our ex and their new partner. To break the loop, we need self-compassion.

“Our brain is in a very defensive mode, and this leads to us not being able to think clearly or logically,” says McHugh. “We can be very childlike in our separation from our ex-partner, it can trigger abandonment feelings felt as a child when a parent abandons us for whatever reason. It becomes all about my ex and what he or she is doing, who they are with? How do they look? Are they out and about? It can also be self-attacking. What did I do wrong? I’m not lovable, no one will want me. There must be something wrong with me.”

McHugh suggests allowing the waves of emotion through, to feel the void and emptiness. “You will begin to notice that the emotions build up and soon subside,” she says. “However long this relationship has been, will impact the time needed to take care of you while you grieve. You are hurt but as an adult it is you that you need to begin the journey to overcoming this break up before embarking again on a new relationship. You need kindness, patience, understanding and love, all the qualities that you invested into your partner while in the beginnings of the relationship.” Breaking the loop of habitually stalking an ex means focusing on you. Remembering to breathe, walk, eat good food, distracting ourselves from the habit. Keeping busy and building healthy and new routines to replace those made with an ex, or became embedded because of an ex, means recognising your behaviours and detoxing from social media if needs be. And of course, muting, blocking, unfriending, and unfollowing will make it easier to cut the habit when you don’t see them on your feed every day.

“Lean on others for a while,” says McHugh. “Social media is only feeding the hurt, the insecurities, and it can become toxic. The wiring in your brain, of the relationship, is no longer serving a purpose. Your brain needs new wiring for a new way of being and like the beginning of a relationship, this takes time and energy. Great growth happens at times like these if we slow down enough to catch the nuggets. Tending to ourselves and catching those nuggets enables us to embark with ease into another relationship with the learnings of the past being a rich and adult experience for the future.”