Breaking up with your BFF and the truth about female friendship

There is a type of break-up that’s not discussed. It’s shrouded in shame and pain, and the grief is often experienced alone. The ending of a friendship is the taboo relationship breakdown that no one wants to talk about.

Female friendships, we’re often told, are for life, but when they fail or run out of steam, one or both parties can be left devastated.

When Claire Cohen, former women’s editor of The Telegraph turned author, thought about writing her first book, she knew that female friendship was the area she wanted to focus on.

“Female friendship is completely embedded in culture, on TV, in novels and films, but we’re not really having proper conversations about it. Even where it is discussed, it’s often very cliched, it’s best friends forever or girl gangs, there’s nothing nuanced. So I started to think maybe there was an opportunity to bring the reality of female friendship to the fore.”

The resulting book, BFF?: The Truth about Female Friendship is a fascinating, funny, and often devastating look at modern friendship, how to survive it, and what to do when it ends.

A lot of modern culture is built around the idea of close female friendships and a best friend for life. Much was made of Taylor Swift’s large group of female friends, and the discussion around Sex and The City’s Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall’s rumoured tense off-screen relationship is so detailed it could be the subject of a thesis.

We talk about female friendships and fallouts in a way that we never do about men and their relationships. It seems that women are hard-wired to have close female friendships. A UCLA study showed that in times of stress, women don’t just experience the fight or flight reaction, but also release oxytocin. This hormonal reaction pushes them to ‘tend and befriend’ which helps them to find closeness with other women in a time of need.

A study published in the journal Adaptive Human Behavior and Physiology found that 85% of men said they had a best friend, compared to 98% of the women surveyed. It also found that while men’s social circles usually feature around half a dozen relationships, women’s are typically made up of one or two much closer friendships.

One of the areas that Cohen looked at when writing her book was what happens when friendships end.

“We’re sold this idea that the pinnacle of female friendship is this perfect, unbreakable thing. You always have each other’s backs. You tell each other all your secrets, you’re sisters, you’re soulmates, all that kind of stuff. That is the pinnacle of a female friendship. So anything less than that we think of as a failure, and if there’s any conflict, we think, ‘there’s something fundamentally wrong with this friendship’.

“We cut our romantic partners so much slack and accept that arguments are part of daily life. When you get married, people advise you about having arguments and getting through it, and how the first year will be the hardest, all that is embedded in our culture and society. And yet with female friendship, it’s like it’s got to be perfect or it’s not worth it.

“I spoke to one woman for the book who told me how her friend of 30 years ghosted her. This happened ten years ago, and she had to stop the phone call at one point - — she just hasn’t been able to move on from it.”

Much was made of Taylor Swift’s large group of female friends. Picture: Greg Allen/PA Wire

Breakups cut deep

Sarah*, from Waterford, knows what that feels like, to lose a close friend. When she spoke to me for this article, she said that even thinking about her former friend still upsets her.

“I haven’t spoken to her in about eight years, but she still pops into my mind about once a week. I feel guilty about the end of that friendship in a way I never did about a romantic relationship. We did have one huge row that meant it was over, but there had been issues for a long time that neither of us had addressed and were just simmering under the surface.

“We were earning different amounts of money, and had different ideas about nights out and how often it was appropriate, and there were tensions.

“None of our mutual friends ever talk to her or me about it, and it’s weird on all fronts. It’s probably right that we’re not friends now, but I wish it had ended differently.”

Helen*, from Cork, also gets emotional when she thinks about a friendship that ended decades ago.

“I was in my 20s and not long out of college. One of my best friends had a spare bedroom in her apartment and asked me to move in.

“It was exciting initially, but I found the gear change in our friendship difficult to navigate. We were now living with each other 24/7, whereas before, we’d meet up over the weekend for coffee, or in a pub with friends.

“It turned out we had very different living styles — I was a night owl while she was an early bird. About three months in, I noticed she was avoiding me, spending more time in her room or with friends.

“It came to a head one wet weekend, and she told me it wasn’t working out. Though she didn’t ask me to go, it was obvious I had to move out. Other than my sister, I told no one what had happened.

I was mortified — girlfriends are supposed to be for life — and I was shocked. Two weeks later, there was a short call to sort out a few things I’d left behind, and we never spoke again.

“It’s years since we split up, and I’ve moved on, but it still hurts every time I think about what happened.”

BFF? The Truth about Female Friendship

A lack of language

Cohen says people around you rarely know how to deal with the end of a friendship. In her interviews for the book, time and time again, women told her that friends and family rarely knew what to say, or how to deal with the end of a close friendship.

“When you break up with a boyfriend, everybody rallies around and people message to see if you’re OK, they send you stupid memes of cats or whatever it is that makes you smile and helps you get through.

“You feel you don’t have to be silent. You don’t have to feel ashamed because it’s normal, but when you break up with a female friend there’s often total silence — it’s shrouded in this cloak of secrecy and shame.”

Psychotherapist Carmel Crowe, who runs Nua Counselling (nuacounslling.ie), says that we lack a language around the breakup of friendships.

“Friendships are harder to conclude, so there can be long periods of toxicity where people feel they’ve outgrown a friendship. Or there’s been what they consider mistreatment, or they feel let down, but there doesn’t seem to be a language for negotiating that space in the same way there is for a romantic relationship.

“There’s couples counselling, but there’s no such thing as friendship counselling. It’s an uncharted space.

“You hear people at work or in the pub say ‘Oh, I just broke up with my boyfriend’ but again there doesn’t seem to be a space to allow you to say ‘Oh, I’ve separated from my best friend’.

“Women can have tremendously long-standing relationships, where that person knows more about you than anybody else in the world.

“You grew up together, you matured together, you negotiated your way into the world together, and so when you take that away, it’s a bereavement in the same way a death or the end of an important romantic relationship would be, and yet there just isn’t the language or the space created for it.”

Embrace diversity

Crowe believes there is a lot to be said for different friendship groups that represent your interests, needs and life stages.

“There is the popular notion that men will come and go but your female friends are for life and there is an awful lot more expected of those friendships than of any romantic partnership, but no one relationship can fill all your needs. We get different bits from different people, which is healthy and as it should be.”

As our lives change and our needs evolve, so too do our friendships. Perhaps the myth of one friend for life needs to be dropped, along with the guilt around friendships ending.

Sarah believes if we accepted that our lives change and that friendships can be for a season rather than for life, we would be much better equipped to deal with those break-ups.

“My friend was the perfect friend for a particular time in both our lives, I’m sad that it’s over but not sad that we were ever friends. I look back really fondly and I’m grateful for our time together, I just wish I could stop feeling so much like a failure that it didn’t last forever.”

* Names have been changed