Suzanne Harrington: Haven't trans people enough to be getting on with, without the rest of us wading in?

"We call it the trans ‘debate’, as we deem ourselves qualified to ‘debate’ the lived experiences of a tiny, tiny minority - a minority who, one suspects, would quite like to just get on with their lives..."
Suzanne Harrington: Haven’t trans people enough to be getting on with, without the rest of us wading in?

The transgender flag, displaying both colours associated with established gender roles, and white for people who are transition or are non-binary, flying across from Cork City Hall.

Sun, 27 Aug, 2023 - 20:00
Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

As Graham Linehan’s appearance at the Edinburgh Festival is cancelled because of his intransigent transphobia, a book lands on my desk called Trouble With Gender. Oh, God. What fresh hell? What trouble with gender?

Written by a philosophy professor at MIT, this latest contribution, says its press release, “pushes back against the new gender revolution, restoring sex to its rightful place”, arguing that “there is no escape from the concept of sex as binary.” 

Basically, men are men, women are women, and that’s that. A quick Google shows that the book has been turned down by Oxford University Press because it “does not treat the subject in a sufficiently serious or respectful way.” 

It’s not that the book isn’t rigorously academic – it has 97 pages of notes and references – it’s that its author’s views are seen as transphobic. Yes, another one. 

And so it grinds on. We call it the trans ‘debate’, as we non-trans people deem ourselves qualified to ‘debate’ the lived experiences of a tiny, tiny minority: 0.5% of the UK population, according to their 2021 census; in Ireland, around 3,500-4,000 people out of 5 million plus, according to a 2017 study by the Transgender Equality Network Ireland.

A minority who, one suspects, would quite like to just get on with their lives without all the screech and clamour from the rest of us, as we noisily ‘debate’ their existence. 

How are any of us in a position to discuss, never mind ‘debate’, what it is to be trans in a largely hostile, non-understanding world? 

And why do we, the hostile non-understanders, feel so threatened? So aggrieved? So righteous? What business is it of anyone’s, apart from trans people themselves?

Suzanne Harrington. Picture: Denis Scannell
Suzanne Harrington. Picture: Denis Scannell

The problem lies not in trans people – obviously – but the vociferous toxicity of the conversation around them. 

Graham Linehan has transitioned from everyone’s favourite screenwriter to transphobic pariah; JK Rowling has poisoned her own legacy, one tweet at a time. Why? 

Haven’t trans people enough to be getting on with, without the rest of us wading in, instructing them on who and what they are or are not? Why such fury, when it has nothing to do with us? 

At each end of the spectrum, polarisation has become disturbingly ugly. Death threats, cancellations, boycotts, shut-downs, online rage and fury; words like TERF, gender critical, binary, dysphoria, mutilation, all flung about like grenades. 

The rest of us back away, reluctant to get involved, no matter how innocuously. We hide under the table, waiting it out, until some kind of accord is reached. It could take years. 

What’s the solution? Why have the everyday lives of a micro-demographic caused such rupture amid the wider population? Why are we all shouting at each other? Will we ever be able to have a constructive conversation? Do we even know any trans people IRL? 

Or is gender simply this generation’s bete noire, just as homosexuality was for previous generations? 

Whatever it is, it ain’t pretty. And as we scream at each other about pronouns and public loo access, the earth burns.

