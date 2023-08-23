Consumer Corner: Choosing a well-paid but rewarding career after school

Leaving Cert results are out this week and this is generally a big event in people’s lives.

It marks the start of a journey to the workforce for many as they decide on college courses, apprenticeships, or jobs.

Choosing the right job is a big deal and we always hear how vital it is to work at something that you enjoy.

In addition to that, however, is pay and getting a good deal from a future employer.

Tom Curran, head of employee wellbeing at Lockton Ireland said that while salary is important, the amount of money you can earn shouldn’t be your only reason to pursue a particular career.

“Your own flair for and interest in a line of work is also important. Pursuing a career which you enjoy and have an aptitude for will reap enormous benefits for your health and well-being and will also make it more likely for you to stay in your job for the long term. It should also boost your performance in the workplace and lead to less work-related stress which in turn should make you less inclined to fall sick or take sick leave.”

These days there’s so much more to a job spec than salary.

“Don’t underestimate the importance of a job or career that offers flexible working arrangements such as flexi-time, term-time, career breaks, job-sharing, and part-time work as you may come to rely on such arrangements in the future.

“Children or other caring responsibilities could be the furthest thing from your mind as you decide on your career path but choosing a career where you are likely to have an employer with flexible leave policies could stand to you in the long run,” said Mr Curran.

Barry Whelan, founder, and CEO of Excel Recruitment said that one of the best ways to secure a well-paid job into the future is to specialise in an area where there is a shortage of skilled staff.

“Some of the best-paid jobs today are in STEM. This is also where there are major skills gaps and so specialising in a STEM area could be key to a lucrative career.”

A survey by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) found that tech graduates were the best paid, with an average salary of €45,197.

A job in transportation and storage sectors also delivered above-the-norm rates, at an average €44,775, according to the HEA report, while those working in construction reported average salaries of €41,977.

“A career in finance can also prove very lucrative, particularly for actuaries and other senior financial roles, such as chief financial officer and executive-level jobs within funds and fund accounting, tax, and compliance. Ireland’s economic success and its position as an international financial services centre have resulted in a strong demand for actuaries and other key finance professionals,” said Mr Whelan.

Getting the foundations right is key too and a valuable skill or qualification will stand to you when you graduate or complete an apprenticeship and start to seek work.

“Today’s employers offer many perks in a bid to attract talented workers so when you do come to seek work, it’s important to look at the overall employment package on offer before choosing an employer.

While that package should include a fair salary, getting a good work pension should also be a priority,” said Mr Curran.

Other features of a valuable employment package could include free or subsidised private health insurance, a company car, flexible working arrangements, transparent career progression pathways, opportunities for skills development, generous holiday leave, employee wellness programmes and supports, and the ability to work from home.

Working from home has now become standard but make sure that if it's a priority for you that your employer knows that.

“Don’t underestimate the importance of a career that will allow you to work from home. Working from home allows people to organise their work around their life and work when they’re at their most productive. This in turn should allow people to work alongside the challenges which life throws their way, to work for longer, and to pursue multiple careers if they wish. The trend has also opened up opportunities for people who may have struggled to participate in the workforce before,” said Mr Curran.

There is a lot to consider when choosing a career path and it is important not to underestimate doing something that you like and enjoy but also something that works for your lifestyle.

If you have children then flexible work might be far more beneficial to you than salary. Also, bear in mind that it is never too late to change paths.

According to job experts, Indeed, if you do want to change career at 40 the most important thing is to identify the reason why you want to make this change.

They stress that if it is just that you are dissatisfied with your current career consider why you're unhappy.

After considering the matter, they point out, you may discover that your issue is with the work environment or colleagues rather than the field of work itself.