Suzanne Harrington: The royal family - as sustainable as a diesel-fuelled factory farm down a coalmine

Big up to our recently bereaved president – RIP beautiful Bród – who is graciously attending the next-door neighbour’s Big Do on Saturday. Pomp and flummery on a cartoon scale awaits our elected head of state, who will witness an actual crown being placed on the actual head of an unelected rich guy, now, in 2023. We – the ones with UK addresses - are expected to joyfully collude in this medieval cosplay.
Well, not quite everyone. There are protests planned in Wales and most of Scotland will be washing their hair, but here in England, the supermarkets are overflowing with plastic Union Jack bunting, plastic Union Jack bowler hats, and plastic Union Jack crowns. Media and retail units have been trying very hard to generate a Coronation frenzy, to distract the poor from crying in foodbanks while being evicted from mouldy flats, and for those who can still afford to cook dinner and live indoors, to stir up some kind of 19th-century imperialist muscle memory. God save the King.
Walkers are doing King Prawn Cocktail and Regal Lamb & Mint – let them eat crisps – while one of Charles’ estates, Highgrove, is doing Fortnum & Mason Queen Consort Honey – yes, Camilla honey, no laughing at the back – for £40 a jar. A trooping the colour head scarf is yours for £225, although the £275 enamel boxes with a royal emblem on them have sold out. You can still buy a King Charles mug for £23, though. Here in England, we are all King Charles mugs, no matter how EU your passport.
In terms of sustainability – one of Charles’ favourite subjects, apart from the 67.3 million citizens he is gagging to subject from Saturday – the royal family is about as sustainable as a diesel-fuelled factory farm down a coalmine.The most sustainable thing Charles could possibly do would be to abolish himself, liquidate his vast private fortune, and squeeze his own toothpaste; imagine what £1.8 billion could do for frazzled communities, rather than one rich guy and his entourage.
This seems unlikely, however, given how he has been waiting seventy years for a promotion - but what an opportunity missed. Imagine him declaring on Saturday that actually, himself and the honeypot are retiring to one of their remoter estates to shoot small animals for the rest of their lives, and he is handing everything back to the state. Symbolically handing the crown back, consigning primogeniture to the history books, giving it all up, giving it all back. Stepping away. Repairing the terrible damage the institution has done within his immediate family. Talking to a few plants, maybe launching a new brand of shortbread without the word ‘Duchy’ in it. Helping with the clean up of all the Union Jack plastic rubbish generated for this preposterous distraction.
That’s how you modernise a monarchy – you dissolve it. Still craving kings? Watch Game of Thrones.