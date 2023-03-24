Séamas O'Reilly: Remembering a small stand against the Iraq invasion, 20 years on

In June 1976, the Sex Pistols played Manchester’s Lesser Free Trade Hall, a gig that’s since gone down in history as one of the most influential in modern history. There were, famously, only 40 people in attendance, making for quite a roomy feel in a venue that could hold 400.
But among that well-spaced crowd stood an absurd cross-section of the future of British alternative music; the Buzzcocks, who had put the gig on; Bernard Sumner, Ian Curtis and Peter Hook — the latter of whom would be so inspired he bought a bass guitar the very next day, so that the three could form Joy Division; Mark E Smith, the cranky figurehead behind art-punk pioneers The Fall; and a 17-year-old, pre-Smiths Morrissey who wrote a letter to NME extolling the virtues of the “bumptious” performance he’d seen.
Throw in Tony Wilson, who would two years later found Factory Records, and you have a veritable Yalta conference of Britain’s musical future, all paying 50p to witness what Buzzcocks guitarist Steve Diggle called “the day the punk atom was split”.
