Suzanne Harrington: Grow up, Oscars — you’re not funny

Wow. If the kind of lazy, tired, outmoded Irish jokes made at last night’s Oscars were made during, say, a corporate after-dinner speech, there’d be murder. Well, not literally murder, because we Fightin’ Irish don’t actually do that stuff — unlike Americans, we tend not to mass murder each other with quite the same enthusiasm. But never let facts get in the way of trotting out a jaded old trope, right?

Five Irish actors up for awards, said presenter Jimmy Kimmel, meant the chance of a red carpet fight increased fivefold. Or something like that. Whatever. It wasn’t funny. He may as well have begun his schtick with ‘There was these five thick Paddies….’

But they have to say something, don’t they, to fill the gaps between gushy speeches with snippets of hilarity. Yet these are the crème de la crème of gap fillers, right? Gold standard comedians, backed up with teams of scriptwriters, yes? And all they could do was manage jokes about Irish people being (a) unintelligible (b) drunk and (c) into punching each other? Great work, guys. Top effort. Cutting edge.

It began on Saturday Night Live with two comedians, Mikey Day and Molly Kearny, pretending to be Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, speaking in unintelligible accents. You know, the way we do. Complete gobbledegook, as is our way. Like Finnegans Wake.

“Wow, and they haven’t even started drinking yet!” quipped someone with a microphone. Side-splitting.

At the Oscars themselves, amid all the fakery and glamour, Kimmel made his ‘joke’ about the five Irish actors fighting. This was in front of Colin Farrell, famously in recovery. Sitting there sober with his kid, during an unforgettable moment in both their lives — and having to listen to jokes about drunken, fighting Irish?

Try, if you will, to imagine what would happen were Kimmel and his comedy sidekicks inside and outside the Oscars to make lazy, stereotypical jokes about Jewish nominees being fond of money, power and bagels, or black nominees being all about gangs, guns and ganja, or Muslim nominees being keen on, I don’t know, Mecca and suicide bombs.

The uproar would reverberate around the planet, making the Gary Lineker debacle seem a mere mouse squeak of dissent. There would be hell to pay — and rightly so. At what is regarded as the pinnacle of Western popular entertainment, there can be no room for this kind of tired, toxic, divisive crap. What next — all gays have limp wrists? All lesbians wear Birkenstocks?

However, being Irish, the Oscars clearly thinks it’s fine to lob jaded stereotypes at us. Why — because we are white? Famously good-humoured? Easy going? Or because we are so pissed and busy brawling with each other while screaming Gaelic expletives that we don’t even realise we are still the butt of jokes from shiny, suave, sophisticated Americans?

Grow up, Oscars. You’re not funny. And what’s more, you’re probably full of our DNA anyway — if you’re lucky.