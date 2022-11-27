Suzanne Harrington: Corrupt FIFA wants to keep politics out of football. How does that work?

“Is it brave to talk about stuff nobody in my profession talks about? No, I don’t think it is….It shouldn’t matter what people are…. That’s the way I am, it’s the way I was brought up and it’s the way I’ll always be.”

Thus spoke David Beckham about being an ally to queerness in an interview with Attitude, the gay men’s lifestyle mag, in 2002, quite some time before rainbow laces and One Love armbands.

Along with a sultry photo of his handsome face, his quote adorned the walls of the magazine’s office for the past 20 years.

They just took it down.

This was after comedian Joe Lycett revealed that his shredding-ten-grand-in-protest at Beckham taking ten million from the Qataris was a stunt designed to instigate conversation. Mostly about greed and hypocrisy.

Beckham is already worth £380 million. Lycett donated his 10K to a LGBTQ+ charity – and instead shredded a copy of Attitude, the 2002 one with the former Manchester United player on the cover. Beckham, he said, was no longer an ally.

David Beckham smiles at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami. He is a big selling point stil in the MLS. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

It's never great when you see a decent role model sell out. Yet as we all settle down with our crisps and drinks for the World Cup openers - Lapland vs Narnia, Tuvalu vs Teletubbyland – we have to swallow something far less digestible than an ex-footballer further enriching himself at the expense of his former principles.

Amid the distraction of FIFA threatening European players with yellow cards if they wore One Love armbands – why should players, many of them still in primary school when FIFA sold the World Cup to Qatar, be expected to take off-pitch bookings at the biggest game of their lives - was the extraordinary bravery of a team whose protest went far beyond the risk of a yellow card.

“In the name of God, creator of rainbows,” said Iran’s captain Ehsan Hajsafi, repeating a phrase used by Kian Pirfalk, the ten-year-old boy killed by the Iranian police.

“I want to say condolences to all the grieving families in Iran… we want them to know we are with them and by their side and share their pain.”

He said this at a press conference the night before Iran’s first game, when he and his team remained silent for their national anthem. (On Friday, they did sing it before their match against Wales.)

Speaking out as he did risks Hajsafi jail or worse on his return; the entire team risked their liberty and safety by not singing.

The guts that took, to defy the Iranian state on the world stage as back home children and young people continue to be murdered by uniformed adults. The courage.

Then Iran lost 6-2 to England, thanks to the magical goals of Saka, Bellingham, Rashford et al. And this is what makes this 2022 World Cup so problematic – beautiful goals being overshadowed by the grim taint of repression.

Of all Iranians, of queer Qataris, of migrant workers, even of the European players whose desire to show symbolic solidarity was quashed. And yet FIFA, corrupt to the bone, wants to keep politics out of football.

How does that work?