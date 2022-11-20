Suzanne Harrington: A list of everything I'd ban if I were in charge, including billionaires

If you’re ever feeling overwhelmed and powerless, the standard advice is to disengage with whatever is overwhelming your energy. Which works fine for stuff like I’m A Celebrity – because you can look away - but not so well for soaring bills or being governed by greedy psychopaths.

So how to rebalance this sense of powerlessness, without resorting to actual violence? Well, you could make a list. Take back power – momentarily, inside your own head – by listing things you’d ban if you were in charge. It’s quite satisfying. I’ll start.

Christmas starting in October/November:

Any mention or any visual representation would be banned until mid-December, not even a solitary chocolate coin. No festive ads, no Christmas trees or lights in public places, no seasonal aisles, nothing. Civilians putting their tree up six weeks early would be allocated a crisis intervention worker; shopkeepers selling mince pies in September, sent to North Korea.

Politicians on entertainment TV:

Unless it’s news or current affairs, a full ban on elected representatives ever appearing on our screens. From the BBC effectively making Boris Johnson electable by allowing him on Have I Got News For You to Matt Hancock slithering around the jungle in a bid to rebrand himself from Grim Reaper, via the enduring visual traumas of Anne Widdecombe on Strictly and George Galloway in a leotard on Big Brother – just no. Failure to comply would result in public execution, beamed live from the Bake Off tent.

Entertainment being reported as news:

Mariah Carey denied a ‘Queen of Christmas’ trademark is not news, despite major news organisations deeming it so. Nor is anything to do with Love Island, Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Ronaldo throwing toys out of pram, celebrity marriages, divorces, court cases, cookbooks, tell-alls, baby names, or social media spats; these are for entertainment websites and tabloids. Any major news outlet in breach of the ‘Mariah Carey rule’ would have broadcasting licence revoked and journalists compulsorily redeployed to Fox News.

Corporate lying:

All of it: ‘your call is important to us’; ‘all of our operatives are busy helping other customers’; ‘your wait time may be longer than usual’; ‘we are experiencing an unusually high volume of calls at the moment.’ No you’re not. Employ more people, pay them properly, stop keeping us on hold for 47 minutes. How dare you.

Billionaires:

If a monkey hoarded bananas while other monkeys went hungry, it would be freakish, an anomaly. When humans do it, they’re put on the cover of magazines and get to list space travel as a hobby. They buy Twitter and destroy it. New legislation would see them blasted into space forever and their wealth redistributed to fix the climate crisis.

Donald Trump:

He’d be with them.

See? Free therapy. I don’t know about you, but I feel a tiny bit better now. It’s delusional, but it works.