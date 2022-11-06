Suzanne Harrington: Qatar hosting the World Cup is a huge step backward for the beautiful game

Like millions of people everywhere, I love football. Apart from Bake Off, it’s the only thing I watch – 90 minutes of drama, without ever needing to know the plot, or which season it is. Sometimes turgid, sometimes leaping-off-the-sofa-screaming. The pure man pantomime of live games – the booing, the euphoria, the hilarity. You’re getting sacked in the morning, sang 30,000 Brighton fans to the team’s former manager Graham Potter, who defected to Chelsea in September, only to lose 4-1 to Brighton on Potter’s first trip back to his ex-team’s home ground. It was glorious. Life-affirming in ways I can’t even explain.
Football IS glorious. Detractors say it’s 90 minutes of players rolling around pretending to be hurt – the opposite of rugby, where they spend 80 minutes pretending they’re not – which is true, but this just adds to the red card/free kick/winning goal in the 94th minute drama. You come out of a game spent, exhausted, hoarse, either with elation or despair, and then it’s over, until the next one.
The downside of football is more off the pitch than on – the depressing stats of surges in intimate partner violence after national teams lose has been grimly documented. Drunk men beating up women because their team lost. Imagine being that pathetic, that insecure, that full of self-hatred turned outward; imagine being the kind of stunted man who attacks his partner because somewhere far away, eleven men wearing his team colours let goals in.
Yet for every step forward football makes – the ongoing mainstreaming of women’s football, the anti-racism message baked into the Premiership – there is a step back. And Qatar hosting the World Cup is as big a step back as football could take, without actually tying its rainbow laces together and falling backwards onto the pitch. Qatar. Seriously?
Like that execrable Sex & The City movie filmed there, Qatar is paying to have itself put on the map. Why? It hardly needs the money. It has zero football culture. What it does have is a rabidly homophobic culture - laws that arrest LGBTQ people and impose ‘conversion’ ‘therapy’ on them, as human rights activist Peter Tatchell protested about recently in Doha, a lone poster smuggled into the country in a copy of the Telegraph – the irony - before he was swiftly deported.
Gary Lineker got involved when whoever this week’s UK Foreign Secretary is told gay fans going to the World Cup to be "respectful" when they were there. Or as Lineker put it, “Whatever you do, don’t do anything gay. Is that the message?” Yes. Yes it is.
Another message from FIFA to football fans is to ignore the fact that 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar since FIFA decided Qatar was literally the best country on earth to host the tournament. Twelve deaths a week, building World Cup infrastructure.
How has such a beautiful game been poisoned by greed and corruption this ugly? And how are fans expected to ignore it, to carry on supporting, shoving down the cognitive dissonance?