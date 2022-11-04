Edel Coffey: Joan Didion, physical ephemera and the immortality of words

Fans of the late writer Joan Didion may have noticed the announcement that hundreds of items from her personal estate will be auctioned later this month. The news caused a flutter across the internet. The ultimate icon of cool in her Celine sunglasses, Didion’s appeal crossed generations. She was a chronicler of 20th century American malaise in her collection of essays, The White Album, a rapporteur of 21st century grief in her memoir, The Year Of Magical Thinking. She was as much an icon for her own generation (now in their 80s) as she was for young Gen Z women who carry canvas tote bags with her image printed on them.

It’s interesting that she appeals to each generation anew. Something about her writing gets to the very heart of many of us. Her writing was always an attempt to understand the world, and to help us understand who we are. I first came across her in college, when my then lecturer, the late-journalist, Eddie Holt, tried to teach us style, observation, and precision, the hallmarks of Didion. Turns out they are not things you can easily teach, but a lifelong love affair with Didion’s writing was an even greater gift.

There was something about Didion that always spoke of dignity, privacy, her understated style and quiet presence said she was interested in observing, not in being observed.

Which is why a filament quivered inside me when I read about her estate auction. I can only presume that she gave her blessing. Nor is anybody waiting to inherit her precious items – her daughter and husband both tragically predeceased her. At one point in the Netflix documentary about her, The Centre Will Not Hold, she points out that there is no one left behind waiting for her, pining for her.

The proceeds from the auction will go to good causes – the Sacramento Historical Society and Parkinson’s research and patient care at Columbia University. (Didion had Parkinson’s disease.) Still, the idea of buying a piece of Joan intrigued me. The auction was described as offering fans an opportunity to acquire a piece of her legacy. But these objects are not her legacy, the books she owned, her furniture, sunglasses, items from her desk. Her writings are her legacy. The desperation amongst Joanophiles to own a piece of her is already fevered.

Fans reportedly rang the auction house begging to buy a single paperclip from her writing desk paraphernalia. A single paperclip that Joan might have touched, might have traced her fingers across, might have absentmindedly held between her lips as she straightened some papers on her desk before clipping them together. The idea of trying to get closer to an enigma like Joan by purchasing a piece of her personal life seems… improper, indecorous even, at odds with the person she seemed to be.

Edel Coffey. Picture: Bríd O'Donovan

I think many people feel so emotionally connected to Didion because of her later work, her memoirs, The Year Of Magical Thinking, and, Blue Nights, which described the grief of losing her husband and then her daughter. She put words on what most of us find impossible to articulate. But I think she also expressed the sense of alienation that is a definitive part of living in modern society.

I’m familiar with the idea of using objects to conjure someone. We’ve all inhaled the clothes of a dead loved one, just to try to remember them a bit more clearly, to feel close to them once more. But owning a piece of something belonging to a stranger that we admire is different. I love Joan Didion’s work as much as the next person and, sure, if somebody gave me an item that had belonged to her, I’d treasure it. But I’ve never been a good fan in that way, the way that inspires people to queue up outside theatres three days before events, the way that makes people wait outside stage doors for autographs or grab torn setlists from a stage.

I’ve never asked for an autograph or a selfie, I’ve never wanted that particular piece of my heroes. Maybe it’s because I have a great privilege in the job that I do. I get to interview the writers whose work I love. Last week, I interviewed Maggie O’Farrell at an event in Dublin. Next Friday, I’ll be interviewing Claire Keegan at the Leaves Festival in Laois. Or maybe it’s because the thing I love is not the paperclip that held the pages or the pen that wrote the words, but the words themselves, and the gifted mind that created them.

And these are the things we can all enjoy without having to outbid each other at auction. We don’t need to own a piece of Didion’s quotidian life to feel close to her. We don’t need to own the wicker chair she sat in to read to her late daughter, or the table at which she and her husband John Gregory Dunne ate their last dinner before he suffered a fatal heart attack in 2003. The books are enough. More than enough. Paperclips rust and disintegrate. Words are immortal.