Toddler fights for life after fall from window

A toddler due to celebrate her second birthday today is fighting for her life after falling from a third story window.

The little girl is in critical condition in hospital in what is described as a tragic accident at her home in Tyrellstown, west Dublin, at around 7pm on Monday.

The child was found in the rear courtyard of the house, located on Mount Garrett Park.

It is understood that her mother and an older brother were also in the house at the time.

It is thought that the mother was in the bedroom before leaving for a brief moment to get something from the kitchen.

Gardaí are investigating how the toddler managed to get out the window and are examining if there were any restrictor catches on the window.

It is believed there are bunk beds in the bedroom.

The toddler landed onto concrete and is in a critical condition in Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Forensic tests were conducted in and around the window, including on the sill.

In relation to rented accommodation, regulations were introduced in 2017 obliging landlords to fit “suitable safety restrictors” to windows a certain height from the ground.