Survivors want to be admitted to redress plan ‘without delay’

Minister to fully implement recommendations of report on flawed administration of redress scheme

Women who worked in Magdalene Laundries, but were refused redress by the Department of Justice, have said they need to be admitted to the scheme “without delay”.

Their demands came as Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan announced proposals to fully implement the recommendations of the Ombudsman following the publication, last November, of a scathing report which highlighted the flawed administration of the Magdalene redress scheme.

The Ombudsman’s key recommendation was the department fully reconsider, with a view to accepting, the applications of women who worked in one of the listed Magdalene Laundries but who were registered on the books of a training centre or industrial school in the same building attached to, or located on, the grounds of the laundry.

An interdepartmental group chaired by the Department of An Taoiseach will deal with the matter. It will deal with issues such as the numbers involved and the likely cost. The Government will closely consult with the Ombudsman throughout. It will report no later than three months after its first meeting.

There will also be a review of cases, conducted by barrister Mary O’Toole, in which there had been a dispute over the length of stay in a Magdalene Laundry.

The Taoiseach and the justice minister have made clear that this will be a “time-limited process” and that both reviews will be completed “as quickly as possible”.

However, a number of women who worked in the High Park Magdalene Laundry but were excluded from the scheme as they had been admitted to the laundry via the An Grianán training centre, in the same building, have said any reviews need to be speedy.

Survivor Lyndsay Rehn pointed out that the review process could take “a month or a year” and that women like her have already proved their case in applications submitted to the Department.

“We have more than proved our length of stay and our words should be accepted. Putting us through a possible inquisition yet again is not acceptable nor helpful,” she said. “We, as survivors, have no trust in religions records and state agencies records are not reliable either. All redress payments should be paid before this Government goes on summer holidays this year.”

Karen Busher, also admitted to An Grianán and worked in the laundry, said any additional review needed to be completed without delay.

“I was wrongfully excluded from redress even though I proved that I worked in the laundry like so many other women who were granted access to the scheme.

“I am not seeking anything I am not entitled to so this needs to happen without any further delays. I, and others like me, have waited long enough,” she said.

Solicitor Wendy Lyon, of KOD Lyons law firm who represents a number of women excluded from the redress scheme, said it was “unnecessary” for further arrangements to be put in place for these women to be granted redress.

“The minister’s decision is welcome, if long overdue, and I hope there won’t be another long delay in actually implementing it. Many of these women have had their applications in for a number of years and their residence in the institutions has already been verified,” she said. “It seems unnecessary that any new or complex arrangements would have to be put in place to grant them access to the scheme.”

Conall Ó Fatharta’s report which led to the Ombudsman’s investigation.

Ombudsman Peter Tyndall has firmly asserted that the women the women do not face any further unnecessary delays in being granted access to the scheme.

His report, published last November, following a year-long investigation and found the Department of Justice had wrongly refused some women access to redress by using an “overly narrow” interpretation of the scheme.

The investigation found the Department was overly reliant on evidence and, often the word, of the religious congregations “to the exclusion of other evidence”. The personal testimony of survivors had been only considered “as a last resort”.

The report said it was “inexcusable” a number of women lacking capacity who had been accepted to the scheme in 2013 had yet to receive redress payments. These women had been “effectively forgotten” due to a delay in fully enacting the Decision-Making (Capacity) Act. Seven have since died.