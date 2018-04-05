Home»Today's Stories

Professional institute for SNAs planned by trade union

Thursday, April 05, 2018

By Stephen Rogers

Irish Examiner Reporter

A trade union which represents special needs assistants is to establish a professional institute for the workers which would give them better access to continuous professional development.

Fórsa said its planned institute would “set professional standards, support training, and underpin the validation of qualifications in a push to improve provision to children with special needs by further professionalising the SNA role”.

It said a survey of almost 2,700 SNAs revealed that, while most held qualifications significantly above minimum requirements, neither the Department of Education nor individual schools provide them with access to adequate basic or ongoing professional training.

Instead, most training in the field is either self-financed or trade union-provided.

The survey results will be unveiled today at the union’s education division conference in Dublin, which Education Minister Richard Bruton will address this afternoon.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Teachers conferencesSpecial Needs AssistantsSNAs

Related Articles

Irish Examiner' />European court to rule on pay dispute

European court to rule on teacher pay dispute

Moves to assess own pupils ‘will be resisted’

Bruton refuses to reveal penalties for teachers who strike over pay structure

More in this Section

Go-ahead for 608 new homes in Cork

Cork business leaders meet over parking

Watchdog to probe Indo data breach

'Mammy, I Don’t Want to Die' Son’s final words lend title to mum’s book


Breaking Stories

Two men charged in connection with assault on Laois player Daniel O'Reilly

Solidarity Party want religious ethos from sexual education in schools removed

Tonight's Lotto results are in...

Former Siptu President Jack O'Connor selected as Labour candidate for Wicklow

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 04, 2018

    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 20
    • 23
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »