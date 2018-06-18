Home»Today's Stories

Pope compares abortion to Nazi eugenics

Monday, June 18, 2018
John McCarthy

Pope Francis has called the practice of having an abortion after pre-natal tests have discovered possible birth defects a version of Nazi attempts to create a pure race by eliminating the weakest.

The Pope made the comparison in a long, off-the-cuff address to a members of a confederation of Italian family associations.

“Children should be accepted as they come, as God sends them, as God allows, even if at times they are sick,” he said.

Francis spoke of pre-natal tests to determine if a fetus has any illnesses or malformations.

He said: “The first proposal, in that case, is: ‘Should we get rid of it?’ The killing of children. And to have a more tranquil life, an innocent is done away with.

“I say it with pain. In the last century the whole world was scandalised by what the Nazis did to pursue the pureness of the race. Today, we are doing the same thing, with white gloves.”

At the same meeting, Francis also said only heterosexual couples can form a family.

“It is painful to say this today: People speak of varied families, of various kinds of family... [but] the family [as] man and woman in the image of God is the only one,” said the Pope, according to ANSA, the Italian news agency.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

PopeAbortion

More in this Section

Men stamped on woman’s head after she refused sex act

‘Losing our mum was like losing a part of us’ say Olivia Dunlea's children

Son, 27, on trial for murdering mother at breakfast

14km of illegal netting seized


Breaking Stories

Two Irish bishops reflect on future of Catholic Church in separate homilies

Over 61% of Irish girls embarrassed by their period; 50% struggle to afford sanitary products - Survey

Ryanair call for airport booze ban after Ibiza bound plane was diverted due to drunken Irish passengers

Micheal Martin accuses Mary-Lou McDonald of sense of entitlement to power

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 16, 2018

    • 6
    • 26
    • 27
    • 32
    • 45
    • 47
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »