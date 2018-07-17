Planning sought for tallest building in the country

Plans for what could be the tallest building in Ireland, near Cork’s Mahon Point, have been submitted to An Bord Pleanála.

The development, designed by O’Mahony Pike Architects, will consist of 413 apartments, three retail units and a crèche contained in six blocks ranging in height from six to 25 storeys. The 25-storey tower, set to become the tallest building in the country, will be entirely residential.

The application was made by Montip Horizon Ltd under the new An Bord Pleanála Strategic Housing Development application procedures. This allows for developments over a certain size to go directly to An Bord Pleanála and bypass local authorities.

The proposed development will also provide for extensive landscaped communal open spaces to meet the amenity needs of residents, as well as three additional access points to the adjacent Lough Mahon walkway/cycleway. Car parking and covered bicycle parking spaces are also provided for.

The proposed development will also provide for upgrades to a section of the Mahon Link Road (R852) to the north of the N40 interchange, to incorporate a dedicated bus and cycle lane.

The scheme will supplement the existing apartment blocks in the area and will deliver much needed local convenience retail and services to existing and future residents of Jacobs Island,” according to the plans.

The application notes that Mahon has experienced strong population growth in recent years with Mahon A and Mahon B Electoral Districts increasing by 20% and 16% respectively since 2006, and has a need for large-scale housing development.

The plans for Mahon are just one in a series of major developments in the pipeline or under construction across Cork City. Luxury hotels, 40-storey skyscrapers, “platinum”-quality office spaces, and hundreds of new student beds are all in the offing.

One of the most active developers is John Cleary of JCD, who has already given the city the revitalised Capitol cinema site and One Albert Quay and is now bringing a new lease of life to Penrose Quay and South Mall.

One of the most eye-catching plans comes from Kerry native Kevin O’Sullivan, who is planning on building The Prism on Clontarf Street. The design pays homage to the legendary 22-storey 1902 Flatiron building in New York and will be slotted into a tiny 3,000 sq ft footprint next to the city’s bus station.

A massive 6,000 sq m of offices are proposed as well as a rooftop terrace for staff above the 14th floor. This will have a canopy structure oversailing the public footpath adjoining Clontarf St.