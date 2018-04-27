Home»Today's Stories

Planning granted for floating hotel at Cork quay

Friday, April 27, 2018
By Seán McCárthaigh

Ireland’s first floating hotel could launch before the end of the year after planning permission was granted for the permanent mooring of a river cruiser at Cork’s Penrose Quay.

The My Story cruise ship, which is earmarked to be developed as Ireland's first floating hotel and restaurant, on Cork's Penrose Quay.

An Bord Pleánala has upheld the decision by Cork City Council to approve the novel accommodation facility on the northern bank of the River Lee next to the Michael Collins bridge.

The ruling clears the way for the developer, Sick and Sore, to open the hotel and restaurant on the 105m vessel which previously operated as a luxury cruise ship on the River Rhine. It has three decks containing 87 cabins, lounge areas, a sun deck and restaurant.

Sam Corbett, the businessman behind plans for the so-called boatel said it would provide an alternative and unique dining and accommodation experience in Cork. He claimed similar facilities in other European cities are successful and add to the character of an area.

The council’s granting of planning permission had been appealed by a local resident, Brian O’Mahony, who claims it runs contrary to the North Docks Local Area Plan which provides for new pedestrian and vehicular bridges further downstream from the hotel’s mooring berth.

He said the amenity of the ship’s bedrooms would be compromised as the vessel would be moored directly against the quay wall.

Mr O’Mahony also claimed the set-down area is inadequate to accommodate hotel guests and well as goods and services vehicles, while its location would obstruct plans for a cycle path along the quay.

Mr Corbett said he expects that some of the hotel’s biggest customers would be backpackers after he signed a deal with Paddywagon Tours for the vessel to be used as a stopping point on their round-Ireland tours.

The businessman is also behind another novel project — an escape boat — located in a converted barge in Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock where players try and escape from a room in a game inspired by the Crystal Maze, a hit TV show in the 1990s.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Floating HotelCorkPenrose Quay

Related Articles

Rubicon’s award-winning startups are all set to conquer new frontiers

Pre-tendering information on M20 Limerick - Cork motorway project published

Gardai trying to trace owner of 'substantial quantity' of cash found in north Cork

FilmCraftCork brings together top student filmmakers from home and abroad

More in this Section

Ulster Bank claims accounts issue ‘resolved’

Canney working out solo deal as alliance rift widens

Fine Gael to hold meeting on future coalition options

O’Rourke paid for women to travel for abortions


Breaking Stories

Minister extends fodder import scheme by a week

More than 75% of rape defendants cleared in Northern Ireland courts

Watch: Cillian Murphy and Blindboy Boatclub urge men to exercise vote to feel ‘powerful’ and patriotic

Sinn Féin behaved in 'an incredibly bad way', says Arlene Foster

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

    • 18
    • 30
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 42
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »