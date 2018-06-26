Peadar Toibin to defy Sinn Féin party whip on abortion

Sinn Féin TD Peadar Toibin has made clear he will defy the wishes of his party and vote against legislation to allow for abortion. However, he said he he will not leave the party over the issue.

Mr Toibin was a leading no campaigner during the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment and repeatedly sought a freedom of conscience vote for members of Sinn Féin.

Speaking on LMFM radio, he said he would not be leaving the party but accepted he would lose the whip by voting against it: “I accept that there will no doubt be a period of suspension facing me and there may possibly be implications from that suspension which could impact on my eligibility to stand under the Sinn Féin flag.”

Meanwhile, Dublin-South West Cllr Jonathan Graham has confirmed his departure from Sinn Fein, after a row involving TD Eoin O’Broin.

Mr Graham’s departure, as reported in the Sunday Business Post, is the latest in over a dozen resignations from the party in two years.

In a statement released yesterday, Mr Graham said he did not “renew my membership at the beginning of the year”. “My experience as a member of Sinn Féin and as a Sinn Féin representative has been mostly negative. Sinn Féin sought a monthly financial contribution from me. This was confirmed by Eoin Ó Broin”.