Over 30 sailors ask to quit navy in ‘unprecedented’ exodus

More than 30 members of the naval service have asked to apply for discharge from the force in the past month, which has been described as “unprecedented” and “worrying” by their representative organisation.

PDforra, which represents enlisted members of the Defence Forces, said it is concerned at the “wealth of experience” being lost at one end of the scale and the numbers of younger personnel who are jumping ship only a couple of years into their career.

PDforra president Mark Keane said only a couple of the 33 who had so far sought discharge in the past month were eligible for retirement this year.

Mr Keane said seasoned petty officers and leading seaman with a wealth of experience were among those who were seeking to leave the service and that this would have “a serious effect on the level of corporate knowledge”.

In addition, he said around half looking to bail out were able seamen who had only served a few years.

He said he had no doubt that poor pay and conditions experienced by members of the Defence Forces, allied to better opportunities in the private sector, were fuelling the exodus.

“Last year, there were just over 100 discharges in total from the Naval Service, with the vast majority leaving before they were due to retire,” said Mr Keane. “So far this year, we have seen more than one a day looking at that option.”

Mr Keane said he and his colleagues were “worried” that trend could continue if nothing is done to address the issue of retention.

He pointed out that it is six months since the University of Limerick climate survey on attitudes in the Defence Forces was published.

The damning report, which was exclusively revealed by the Irish Examiner, found poor pay, lack of expertise, exhaustion, and “Hotel Rwanda”-style barracks were the cause of a major exodus of personnel.

The Wellbeing in the Defence Forces Climate Survey, carried out in 2015, also highlighted significant problems.

While recruitment had been stepped up across the army, naval service, and air corps, Mr Keane said the scale of departures meant “we’re running just to keep still”.

“Military life is robust and there needs to be proper pay to reflect that,” he said. “Natural wastage will occur in any type of job, but why should such experienced people be going? Former comrades who have left to work in the private sector are telling their serving colleagues there’s a better life outside.”

Mr Keane said he knew of local companies who were only too willing to recruit ex-naval service personnel as they were reliable, and he is concerned that departures will put increased workloads on those who remain.

“This will lead to a change in work/life balance for those who are left,” he said.

Mr Keane said as the economy continues to improve it will also make it harder to find young men and women to join the ranks of the Defence Forces unless their pay and conditions are brought up to the standards which can be found in the private sector.