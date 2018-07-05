Home»Today's Stories

Over 1,500 pyrite redress requests approved last year

Thursday, July 05, 2018

By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

The body which oversees works to reverse pyrite damage in properties received more than one application every day last year and believe it will be 2020 before the rate of repair work begins to slow.

The 2017 annual report of the Pyrite Resolution Board to the Minister for Housing revealed that by the end of last year, 1,963 applications had been received, of which 1,523 had been approved for inclusion in the scheme to facilitate the remediation of houses and apartments suffering significant damage due to pyritic heave of floors and where the owners have no other practicable options for redress.

It said 945 dwellings were remediated and works contracts were in place for a further 139 dwellings.

The scheme has been in operation since February 2014 and last year 392 remediated dwellings were returned to the homeowners before the end of 2017.

According to the report foreword, written by PRB chairman Jack Keyes: “The rate of applications received during 2017 averaged approximately 39 per month.

“The number of applications remains strong and is attributed to homeowners being more proactive in seeking remediation of their homes.

“Considering the number of applications received in 2017 and the likelihood that this will continue in 2018, the programme of remediation will continue at a significant level for 2018 and 2019 and it is expected to continue at a reduced scale thereafter.”

The average all-in cost of remediation in 2017 was approximately €70,000 per dwelling, although the board said efforts were made to keep public costs to a minimum.

The report said some homeowners did face a longer wait than others and stated: “The PRB and the Housing Agency are acutely aware at all times of the difficulties and stress which have been endured by home- owners whose homes have been damaged by pyrite.”

A total of 26 valid appeals have been submitted from the inception of the scheme, 11 of which were received in 2017, while expenditure on the pyrite remediation programme amounted to almost €26m last year.

Works have taken place in seven local authority areas.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

PyriteApprovalHousing

Related Articles

Aviva research reveals 90% of people want to buy home, but can't afford mortgage

House prices rising at a slower pace, report shows

‘Four more years’ of house shortages

Firm denied bid to add to Cork student apartment block

More in this Section

Varadkar and Martin to meet over support deal

Ryanair strikes threaten to spoil holidays

Mary Lou to mull list for Áras

Dáil row over who is closer to Sinn Féin


Breaking Stories

Archaeologists in Macroom protest 'years of running into walls' on pay issues

No winner of jackpot worth over €3.5m

Objectors to new Cork motorway will consider options up to and including legal action

Q&A: As the Ryanair pilot strike looms, what passenger rights do you have?

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 04, 2018

    • 6
    • 25
    • 29
    • 33
    • 42
    • 46
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »