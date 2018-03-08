Nightline courier admits to stealing mobile phones

A Nightline delivery service courier admitted stealing three mobile phones that were being posted to customers.

Jim Foley, aged 43, of 54 Dominic St, Cork, pleaded guilty to stealing the phones in the course of his duty and he has since lost his job.

Judge Olann Kelleher said at Cork District Court yesterday: “Stealing from his employer in this case is the same as from the postal service. It is a position of trust.”

Inspector Gary McPolin said that one of the phones was a €919 iPhone and the two others were valued at €550 each.

When the phones, sent by the Three store on St Patrick’s Street, Cork, did not reach their destinations, an investigation was put in place. It was established that two of the three phones had been activated with SIM cards. It was also discovered that the phones had been sold to smaller phone outlets in Cork City and sold on to customers.

The thefts were committed between August 1 and August 11, 2017.

Judge Kelleher wanted to know if the accused had €2,000 in court as compensation for the thefts which dated back over six months.

Diane Halahan, solicitor, said the accused had a lot of financial difficulties at the time and even since this occurred, and had been unable to raise compensation.

The judge said he would have to do so if he wanted to avoid jail.

Ms Halahan said the defendant had no previous convictions for theft and had lost his job as a result of taking these parcels. She said he was about to start another job soon and would gather compensation.

Judge Kelleher said he could do so in the next three months or else go to jail for three months. If raised it will be suspended. He will also be required to do 240 hours of community service.