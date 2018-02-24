New cancer treatment to reduce radiation risk to heart

It’s usually an aid to regaining composure, the advice to “take a deep breath”, but for left-sided breast cancer patients, it will vastly reduce radiation doses to the heart.

A new radiotherapy service, Deep Inspiration Breath Hold (DIBH) has been launched at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and should “immediately benefit” 60% of its breast cancer patients”, an average of 180 a year.

In a statement yesterday, the HSE described it as “a unique way of treating patients with left-sided breast cancer”.

The HSE said left-sided breast cancer patients are at a heightened risk when receiving radiation as there is limited protection for the heart during treatment.

“In some cases, radiation treatment can be extremely harmful to these patients,” the HSE said.

However, DIBH radiotherapy treatment is delivered to patients while they are holding a deep breath as this moves a patient’s breast away from their heart.

“The patient’s breathing is carefully controlled by specialist equipment, and as a result, radiation doses to the patient’s heart are vastly reduced.

“This has long-term benefits to the patient and reduces the rate of morbidity and mortality.”

The HSE said the new therapy “was enabled through a multidisciplinary effort in CUH’s radiotherapy oncology department”.

The equipment for the new treatment was sponsored by independent charity Aid Cancer Treatment.

However, a spokesperson for the hospital was unable to say how much the equipment cost.

Tony McNamara, CUH CEO, said they were “very proud” to announce the new treatment. “I’d like to thank the staff of the radiation therapy department for their efforts in bringing this cutting-edge treatment to the patients of CUH.

“I’d also like to thank Aid Cancer Treatment for sponsoring the equipment used during treatment,” he said.

CUH patients with left-sided breast cancer will be able to avail of this treatment without having to travel to Waterford or Dublin.

We are wrecked tired here at Lollipop HQ.. here is to another great day of fundraising tomorrow! Thank you to everyone for all of your support today- please share and tag us in all of your lollipop day pictures! We love to see all of our supporters enjoying our delicious lollies! pic.twitter.com/YB4fo36RgB — Lollipop Day (OCF) (@LollipopDayIE) February 23, 2018

Separately, members of the general public are being asked to dig deep for Lollipop Day, the annual fundraiser for oesophageal cancer.

Irish oesophageal cancer rates remain among the highest in Europe, with a continued rise in incidence, particularly in men.

Oesophageal Cancer Fund (OCF) is asking the public to buy a lollipop (€2) from volunteers today, to show support and help fund research into oesophageal cancer.

Oesophageal cancer starts in the food pipe, known as the oesophagus or gullet. Symptoms include difficulty swallowing, frequent and persistent hiccups, acid indigestion, and constant burping or coughing.